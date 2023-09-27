Moon Ga Young, Im Soo Hyang and more; pick Cha Eun Woo's top K-drama partner

Cha Eun Woo, a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry as a singer, dancer, model, and actor, has left an indelible mark with his performances. While many recognize him for his roles in various K-dramas, some may not be aware that he initially debuted as an actor before joining the group ASTRO. Despite his early minor roles, his striking visuals left a lasting impression, propelling him to success.

Beyond his powerful acting skills, Cha Eun Woo has showcased remarkable on-screen chemistry with his co-stars, whether it's with Moon Ga Young in True Beauty or Im Soo Hyang in My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Take your pick for the best on-screen pairing of Cha Eun Woo in our poll below.

Top Cha Eun Woo K-drama pairings

In True Beauty, Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) navigates high school life marked by bullying due to societal beauty standards. Determined to transform her image, she takes matters into her own hands, teaching herself makeup through online tutorials. Upon transferring to a new school, she finds herself entangled in a heart-wrenching love triangle involving Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop).

Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Lee Su Ho adds undeniable charm to the drama, captivating a significant fanbase. His character's romantic pursuit of Lim Ju Gyeong, coupled with his indifference to societal opinions, contributes to a storyline that is both romantic and sweet, resonating strongly with viewers.

In My ID is Gangnam Beauty, the narrative revolves around Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang), a woman deeply self-conscious about her physical appearance. Driven by the desire for a fresh start, she undergoes plastic surgery, believing it to be the key to a new life. As she enters the university with excitement, she unexpectedly encounters Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), a strikingly handsome and popular classmate from her elementary school days. Kyung Suk begins to realize that his feelings for Mi Rae run deeper than the surface.

Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Do Kyung Suk in this significant starring role marked a standout performance. In his first major lead role, he demonstrated undeniable charisma and charm, captivating viewers with his natural presence on screen. The series effectively showcased Cha Eun Woo's ability to shine in the spotlight and solidified his position as a compelling actor.

In Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, the narrative unfolds with a romantic thread between Goo Hae Ryung (Shin Se Kyung), an aspiring royal historian advocating for social equality, and Lee Rim (Cha Eun Woo), a prince who conceals his royal identity by posing as a romance novelist. Goo Hae Ryung is outspoken about her beliefs, while Lee Rim, lonely and hidden behind a façade, yearns for connection.

This marked Cha Eun Woo's first role in a historical drama, and the traditional hanbok attire seamlessly complemented his presence. As the prince, Cha Eun Woo effortlessly embodied the character, with his captivating charm and radiant smile lighting up the screen. His endearing interactions and flirtations with Goo Hae Ryung added a delightful touch to the romantic comedy. Despite the comedic elements, the series also provided a healing narrative, particularly in witnessing Lee Rim overcome his solitude to find love.

Sweet Revenge is a brief web series that revolves around Ho Goo Hi, a high school student who stumbles upon an app called Revenge Note. By entering the name of the person she wants to take revenge on, the app handles the rest. In this series, Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of himself but as a fictional character. Within the drama's context, Eun Woo remains a member of the K-pop group ASTRO and is friends with Goo Hi's brother. Not only is he a friend to Goo Hi, but he also emerges as a potential love interest in the story. Despite Sweet Revenge being one of Cha Eun-woo's earlier roles, he delivers a commendable performance portraying himself on screen, showcasing the same charisma that has become his trademark throughout his acting career.

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, "Island" is a fantasy drama that unravels a dark secret concealed within the picturesque Jeju Island. The narrative revolves around individuals destined to combat nefarious forces intent on world destruction. In this tale, Cha Eun Woo steps into the role of John, the world's youngest exorcist priest, on a mission he considers a divine calling. Armed with a unique approach, John performs exorcisms with a casual demeanor, dispatching evil entities while grooving to K-pop music. Despite the headphones hanging around his neck, making it challenging for others to take him seriously, a display of his exceptional skills and fame quickly dispels any doubts.

Upon returning to South Korea, John collaborates with Van and Won Mi Ho to protect the latter and restore peace to the world. This collaboration intertwines him with both of them, creating an intriguing dynamic. While the connection between John and Won Mi Ho is not explicitly romantic, the presence of John by her side adds an extra layer of interest to the show, making it a compelling watch.

