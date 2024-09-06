‘Intense Competition’: Byeon Woo Seok gets flooded with casting offers after Lovely Runner’s record-breaking success

Byeon Woo Seok, the actor who reached unprecedented heights of fame after his recent drama Lovely Runner’s immense success is getting flooded with casting offers according to an insider. The insider claimed that the “competition is intense” to cast Byeon Woo Seok in the next project after Lovely Runner's success.

On September 6, 2024, the South Korean media outlet JTBC News reported that an insider from the entertainment industry claimed that Byeon Woo Seok is being offered many scripts. In some of them, the character’s age doesn’t match his but if he agrees to the role, they are willing to change the age as well, they added.

The insider noted that casting Byeon Woo Seok at the moment is guaranteeing a broadcast slot hence, “competition to cast him is intense” because of the challenging schedules.

Recently, when the Lovely Runner actor appeared on the popular variety show You Quiz on the Block, he shared that he was receiving 10 to 20 times more scripts and offers in all genres because of the ‘Lovely Runner phenomenon’.

Byeon Woo Seok in another interview shared that he wanted to improve his acting noting that he might never feel he is entirely good and will probably see flaws in himself in the future as well. He added that he wants to be an actor who can deliver performances he is satisfied with and who connects with others.

He further emphasized that he wants to work with directors he can trust. Hence, another insider noted that Byeon Woo Seok might be looking for a director who can help with his shortcomings. They added that it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of the top directors worked on his next project.

Byeon Woo Seok despite being bombarded with casting offers seems to be taking it slow as he has not confirmed his next project yet. He is rather focusing on his fan meeting Summer Letter across Asia and other projects.

In other news, Byeon Woo Seok recently gave a special appearance in Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s No Gain No Love as a convenience store part-timer which marked his first acting appearance since Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo Seok was also recently embroiled in a controversy due to excessive security at an airport. However, despite the same, the actor is receiving a lot of offers.

