Is BTS' Jin filming a tennis variety show featuring pro-coach and Run BTS alumni? Here's why fans think so

Jin, who not long ago got discharged from the military, has been working tirelessly on new content for his fans. Recently, Jin’s tennis coach posted some updates about his schedule, which has left fans scratching their heads and speculating whether the Astronaut singer might be working on a tennis variety show.

Fans think that BTS’ Jin might be filming a tennis variety show with his coach

On July 23, 2024, Jin’s tennis coach posted an Instagram story with a special Paris Olympics 2024 gift presented to him by Jin. He even captioned the story: “Thank you WWH”. WWH or World Wide Handsome is Jin’s popular nickname.

See Jin’s coach story thanking him for the gift here:

Simultaneously, Jin’s coach also posted a new photo on his Instagram with a caption saying that he was on the way to shoot a “tennis variety show” after a long time and was excited about it.

Fans thought since the pro coach was with Jin today, it could mean that the BTS member could be filming a tennis variety show with him.

See why fans think Jin might be filming a tennis variety show here:

Additionally, Jin’s coach was recently seen playing with the K-pop star in a video posted a few days ago, showcasing Jin's tennis skills. The coach has also previously appeared in Run BTS episodes 129 and 130.

Advertisement

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin also known by his full name Kim Seokjin is a famous singer, songwriter, and member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He recently returned home after completing his military service on June 12, 2023. All BTS members took a leave from their military service on that day to welcome him home.

In other news, Jin has been announced as the first global brand ambassador for the luxury brand FRED Jewelry. Recently, BTS’ Jin was also spotted shooting something at his alma mater POSUNG High School in uniform.

In a historic moment, Jin became South Korea’s torchbearer in the Paris Olympics 2024 and fulfilled his duties among loud cheers on July 14 Paris Standard Time. He is also set to appear in the variety show called The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin reveals how a karaoke session amid military made him decide on recording Super Tuna's verse 2; WATCH