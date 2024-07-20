'Good job': BTS' Jin comes in support of Jimin's second solo comeback with MUSE amid ongoing military service

BTS' eldest member, Jin, has shown his unwavering support for Jimin's second solo comeback with the album MUSE. Despite being busy preparing new content for fans, Jin took a moment to cheer on his bandmate, celebrating Jimin's release of MUSE and its lead track, Who, on July 19.

BTS’ Jin’s reaction to Jimin’s new solo album MUSE

On July 20, BTS' Jin showed heartfelt support for his bandmate Jimin as he celebrated the release of Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE. Rallying in support of Jimin, Jin took to Weverse, a fan interaction platform, to share his encouragement. Posting a screenshot of Jimin’s song Who, Jin’s simple yet meaningful caption, “Good Job, Good job,” flaunted his pride and support for Jimin’s latest work.

Take a look at the post here;

Meanwhile, Jimin's second solo album MUSE was released on July 19, and BTS members RM and J-Hope also joined in celebrating the album. RM shared a Spotify link to the track Rebirth on his Instagram story, while J-Hope posted a link to the entire album on his social media page.

The camaraderie among fellow K-pop idols was further highlighted when rapper LOCO also showed his support by posting a story featuring Jimin’s song. LOCO had previously collaborated with Jimin on the pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

With the release of MUSE and its music video for the title track Who, Jimin’s solo comeback continues to garner significant attention and praise from fans and fellow artists alike.

More details about Jimin’s second solo album MUSE

On July 19, BTS' Jimin released his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE, while fulfilling his military service. Available in BLOOMING and SERENADE versions, the album offers an introspective journey through Jimin's artistic evolution.

Watch Jimin’s music video for Who here;

Building on his debut's introspective themes, MUSE introduces fans to a deeper exploration of his influences and growth. The album features standout collaborations, including the pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with LOCO. Tracks like Closer Than This and the evocative Smeraldo Garden Marching Band have already captured hearts, continuing Jimin's strong connection with his audience despite his military commitments.

