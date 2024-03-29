Is Kate Middleton Going To Start Attending Royal Events Amid Cancer Treatment? Here's WHAT Palace Sources Say

Kate Middleton may start attending royal events while undergoing cancer treatment. Earlier this month, the princess shared the news that she was taking preventive chemotherapy for "cancer has been found" in her body. On Instagram, Kensington Palace shared a video of the Duchess of Cambridge sitting in the garden of the Windsor House while addressing the nation.

The Princess of Wales will be away from the public eye but might join the family at events and occasions. However, the royal sources clarified that it does not particularly mean that the Duchess will be back for public duties.

What Did The Royal Sources Say About Kate Middleton's Health?

The palace sources reveal that Kate Middleton's primary focus is on recovering from her disease. The insiders shared, "She has the inner strength and the support of her husband and her extraordinary family, so she can focus on what's important, which is her getting back to strength."

They further added that the family is vulnerable at the moment and seeks privacy from the public. They said, "[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment, and there will be an even greater appreciation that they are human beings with frailties like the rest of us. They are so dedicated to their roles. I think you will find that when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate."

The news of the princess battling cancer came after conspiracy theories piled up regarding Middleton's disappearance from the public eye. In January, Kensington Palace released a statement informing the public about the Princess of Wales going through major abdominal surgery.

Message By The Princess Of Wales

After releasing a video message to address the public about her disease and recovery process, speculations revolved on the internet if the news was a result of backlash Middleton received over being away from the public eye.

As a result, the princess disseminated the information, asserting that she made the decision to disclose her health issues on her own initiative. The former private secretary of Middleton shared, "She wrote the words herself and delivered them personally—she wanted to decide when the time was right to tell the world. It's an incredibly important thing that she's done. I thought, 'This is our future queen, goodness, What courage!' She showed remarkable composure given all that has been swirling around."

The Prince and Princess of Wales went back to attending to their kids, who are currently on Easter vacation.

