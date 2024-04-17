Is Prince William Returning To Royal Duties For First Time Since Revelation Of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis?

Prince William to step out for public duties for the first time after Kate Middleton’s cancer news revelation. Kensington Palace reveals the schedule of the Duke.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  01:32 AM IST |  4.1K
IMDB
Prince William via IMDB

Prince William will step out for royal duties for the first time after Kate Middleton’s cancer revelation. While the royal is looking after his wife and three kids, on April 18, the Prince of Wales will return in public by taking up community work and making visits to environmental organizations.

The princess is accompanied by her parents during tough times, who also provide helping hands to the couple in taking care of their kids’ needs. On Tuesday, Kensington Palace released a statement sharing the schedule for Prince William’s first day after the break.

How Does Prince William’s Schedule Look?

The Duke of Cambridge’s day will start with his visit to Sunbary-on-Thames, where he will supervise how the unused food is packed and distributed to the people of the community. Later, the Prince will leave for the youth center in West London and look into whether food surplus is regularly sent to the organization. The Prince is walking in the footsteps of his father, who has been looking into the matter of food waste since his coronation in 2023. 

The upcoming events will be the first time that the Duke will head out in public after Kate Middleton’s cancer news on March 22, amidst the conspiracy theories. In her video message, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she was receiving great support from her family, especially from her husband and kids. A family friend claimed, "This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all.”

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Missed The Easter Services

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their kids, missed out on the Easter services held at St. George’s Chapel. The royal family includes King Charles, Camilla, Prince Anne, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson. King Charles, too, was diagnosed with cancer; hence, he had a separate seat from the other attendees at the celebrations.

However, the head of state met with the members of the public and exchanged greetings. As for the royals of Wales, the couple maintained their privacy from the public.

 

What do people ask about Prince William?

Who will be next in line to the throne after King Charles?
Prince William will be crowned after King Charles.
About The Author
Rashi Desai

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

