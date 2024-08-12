aespa’s Supernova overtakes BTS’ Dynamite as 2nd longest charting track on MelOn Daily Chart

aespa continues to demonstrate why they are regarded as one of the leading girl groups of 4th generation K-pop. With their latest album Armageddon, the quartet has reached a new career high and now their title track Supernova is making their journey to stardom smoother. The song has now achieved a new milestone as the 2nd longest charting on the MelOn Daily chart.

According to updates on August 12, aespa’s Supernova became the 2nd longest charting track on the MelOn Daily Chart with most no. 1 spots. The song debuted on the South Korean music chart on May 27 and has been charting for 76 consecutive days.

With this remarkable feat, the group surpassed BTS, who is now in the third position with Dynamite charting for 75 days in the past on MelOn Daily. Meanwhile, Supernova is now marching towards the no.1 position which has been acquired by NewJeans’s Ditto, which charted for 99 days.

Congratulations to aespa!

Alongside the Daily Chart, Supernova is also soaring high on MelOn Weekly. It is now the 2nd longest-charting song on the chart, maintaining its position for 12 consecutive weeks and still counting. In the first position is NewJeans’ Ditto (14 weeks), in the third is BTS’ Dynamite (11 weeks), and in the fourth is AKMU’s Love Lee (9 weeks).

Watch aespa's Supernova MV here:

On May 13, 2024, aespa made their highly-anticipated comeback with the single Supernova, which serves as the pre-release track for their first full-length album Armageddon. The album which was unveiled on May 27, includes more tracks - the titular, Mine, BAHAMA, Licorice, Set The Tone, Melody, Long Chat, Live My Life, and Prologue.

Following the release it has reached many new milestones on domestic and global music charts, further solidifying aespa’s status as a leading K-pop girl group.

Formed by SM Entertainment, aespa is a four-piece K-pop ensemble consisting of Karina, Winter, NingNing, and Giselle. Marking their official debut in 2020, the group quickly rose to popularity, thanks to their unique charm and vocal prowess.

In 2022, aespa further cemented their name in the global music landscape with their debut Coachella performance. This latest news of their MelOn milestone just adds to the group’s list of many achievements.

