BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE title track Who becomes singer's 4th solo song to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ Jimin is making headlines with his latest solo album MUSE. Now its smash-hit title track WHo has racked up an impressive 300 million streams on Spotify. The K-pop idol managed to achieve the feat within 30 days of the track’s release. This also marks his 4th 300 million streams on Spotify, following three of his previous solo hits.

According to Spitify’s update on August 18, Jimin’s Who has now surpassed a whopping 300 million streams on Spotify, marking his 4th solo song to achieve the feat. Previously, his smash-hit tracks Like Crazy and its English version, and Set Me Free Pt. 2 have hit this impressive view mark on the music streaming platform.

Released on July 19, 2024, Who managed to surpass 300 million Spotify streams within just 30 days of its release, becoming the 2nd fastest K-pop track to do so. His bandmate Jungkook’s Seven racked up the stream count within 23 days of its release.

Congratulations to Jimin on this impressive achievement!

Who serves as the title track for Jimin’s latest solo album MUSE. The song explores the K-pop idols' feelings towards an idealized love. Through the product lyrics, the BTS member talks about an imaginary person who has occupied his days and nights but he has yet to meet her in reality.

As he continues to seek for her but is unable to find it, anger and frustration take over his heart. The pop ballad creates a magical atmosphere with Jimin’s soulful voice and rhythmic melody.

The cinematic music video further captures the singer’s honest feelings about this idealized love.

Watch Jimin’s MV for Who here:

His sophomore solo album MUSE Furher demonstrates Jimin’s musical brilliance and artistry. Released on July 19, the album features a total of seven tracks including Who, the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment which he joined in December 2023 along with bandmate Jungkook. The duo is now likely to be discharged on June 11, 2025, when they will return to BTS activities.

