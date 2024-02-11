Ji Chang Wook faces heat for smoking indoors on Welcome to Samdalri set; agency issues apology

Ji Chang Wook, who took the lead in the recent romantic comedy Welcome to Samdalri, came under fire for smoking indoors. He had also made headlines in the past when he posted a story of him smoking on Instagram. The actor faced criticism over the fact that he was smoking indoors. His agency issued a statement regarding the incident and apologized.

Ji Chang Wook's agency apologizes for indoor smoking incident

In a behind-the-scenes video of Welcome to Samdalri, keen viewers spotted Ji Chang Wook vaping inside the room during rehearsals. It is illegal to smoke in public places in South Korea which sparked the backlash from netizens.

His agency Spring Company apologized to everyone who felt uncomfortable about Ji Chang Wook’s actions in the behind-the-scenes video. They commented that Ji Chang Wook also recognizes that his behavior was improper, and feels sorry for disappointing people. The agency furthered that they will take special care so that such incidents don't reoccur in the future.

Ji Chang Wook's recent activities

Ji Chang Wook made his debut in 2008 with the drama You Stole My Heart and the film Sleeping Beauty. He rose to fame with the historical drama Empress Ki. He is known for his action projects like Healer and K2. He has also taken main roles in fan-favourite romantic comedies like Suspicious Partner and Backstreet Rookie. In 2023, he appeared in the thriller action The Worst of Evil and the romantic comedy Welcome to Samdalri both of which did well globally. Ji Chang Wook's next project is the historical drama Queen Woo.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

