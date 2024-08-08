From SUGA's DUI incident to Jungkook dining after COVID curfew hours: 9 times BTS members landed in trouble

BTS, the global sensation that has made a tremendous impact on the music industry, has seen monumental success since their debut. However, even though they are one of the most well-liked and inspirational groups of all time, their journey has not been without controversy.

Like many high-profile figures, they have faced their share of challenges, from cultural missteps, drunk diving incidents to unexpected hidden recordings of them. Here are a few notable instances where BTS found themselves at the center of controversies.

1. BTS’ SUGA’s DUI incident

On August 7, 2024, Korean media reported that BTS’ SUGA is under investigation by the Yongsan Police Station for allegedly violating traffic laws related to drunk driving on an electric scooter. In South Korea, electric scooters, or electric kickboards, must be rented and operated with a license due to safety concerns, and they are subject to traffic regulations similar to those for cars.

According to police sources, SUGA was found lying on the street alone on the night of August 6, 2024. He was reportedly riding the electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol. A patrolling officer, noticing the smell of alcohol, approached him and subsequently escorted him to the nearby police station.

The public has condemned SUGA for his actions, given the serious nature of drunk driving. Even though he was riding an electric scooter, there was a risk of him colliding with traffic or pedestrians. Both SUGA and BIGHIT MUSIC issued apologies, clarifying that he had fallen near his home and didn’t hit anyone.

According to JTBC Newsroom, the individual identified as SUGA was riding a foldable electric scooter with a maximum speed of 30 km/hr. This device is classified as a personal mobility device in South Korea. If caught driving such a scooter under the influence, the driver’s license can be revoked, and fines may be imposed based on the alcohol level at the time.

2. Jungkook not following COVID rules

On May 18, 2020, Dispatch reported that BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, NCT’s Jaehyun, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo had spent a night out in Itaewon, a neighborhood recently affected by a resurgence of COVID-19. The four idols were seen hanging out in a restaurant and two bars in Itaewon from the evening of April 25 until dawn on April 26.

A confirmed COVID-19 case, who had visited clubs in the area on May 2 and tested positive on May 6, prompted the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCHQ) to issue a warning.

They requested that anyone who had visited entertainment facilities, including clubs and bars, in Itaewon between April 24 and May 6 should stay home to prevent further spread of the virus. Following the report, each idol's agency issued official statements confirming the accuracy of the information. They also stated that all the idols had tested negative for COVID-19.

3. Jungkook, V, RM smoking

Jungkook, who was traveling to and from Seoul for his overseas projects, was featured in a video that surfaced on social media. The clip, recorded in Los Angeles, shows him standing outside a restaurant while smoking and conversing with someone. In the brief video, Jungkook is seen doing some dance steps and laughing as he interacts with the other person. A third individual joins them shortly after, and Jungkook engages in conversation with him as well.

In November 2023, RM inadvertently shared a photo on Instagram Stories of himself casually smoking a cigarette outside with a friend. Although he deleted the post shortly after, it sparked criticism due to the strict standards K-pop idols are held to, with some arguing that such actions could be a “bad influence” on their young fans. However, other fans defended RM, stating that it was not a significant issue and that he was old enough to make his own choices.

At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, photos of V smoking backstage caught the attention of netizens worldwide. Many fans were upset because the photos were taken without his permission, and V became a hot topic as the images continued to attract significant attention.

4. Jin spotted with condom packet in room

In 2014, fans shared a picture from a cooking tutorial by BTS’ Jin, which he had uploaded to the group's blog. The image showed what appeared to be a condom in the background of their dorm. On November 14, Big Hit Entertainment responded briefly, confirming that the item was indeed a condom and that it was a gift from fans. Since it was a minor incident, the agency did not issue a detailed statement.

5. RM’s lyrics controversy

RM once shared Frank Ocean's song Bad Religion on his Instagram story, which led to the hashtag RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS trending and sparked a range of opinions from fans. Released in 2012, Ocean’s Bad Religion is known for its exploration of unrequited love and the internal conflict between personal identity and religious beliefs. The song’s title, which includes the Islamic phrase "Allahu Akbar," sometimes causes misunderstandings.

Fans defending RM argued that the song addresses the struggle of reconciling one's sexuality with religious beliefs, rather than being Islamophobic. RM himself later clarified in a live session that he had no intention of insulting any religion and that he deeply respects all beliefs.

In 2015, RM faced accusations of plagiarism regarding the lyrics of Primary's song U. On December 1, a Twitter user with the handle @wevebeenhere highlighted the controversy, claiming that RM (then known as Rap Monster) had plagiarized a line from him. The user also mentioned that another Twitter user, @radiordinary, had similarly had their phrases plagiarized. The specific lyrics in question were from the April release of Primary’s song U, where RM rapped, "I will become your underline because you’re that important."

RM responded to the plagiarism accusations by issuing a detailed apology. He admitted that he had focused on writing the song without adequately verifying the sources for his lines, stating, "I focused on simply writing the song without paying attention to finding out the true sources for my lines."

In 2016, BTS’ agency addressed a controversy regarding misogynistic lyrics in several of their songs, including War of Hormone, Expensive Girl, Converse High, and RM's Joke. The lyrics had been criticized by fans for their perceived misogynistic content. The agency acknowledged the issue and expressed regret, stating that BTS and the agency felt deeply apologetic to fans who were made uncomfortable. They noted, "We’ve also learned that defining a woman’s position or value in society from a man’s point of view could be wrong."

To prevent repeating past mistakes, BTS now consults feminist professors of gender studies to review the lyrics of all their new songs. Additionally, the group has actively championed gender fluidity and positivity, and supported sexual minorities on various occasions, including their significant speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2018.

6. Jimin’s shirt controversy

The BTS members once found themselves caught up in an unusual scandal involving an “atomic bomb shirt,” which led to the cancellation of their appearance on a popular TV Asahi music show in Japan. TV Asahi has been a major source of revenue for K-pop groups since the 1990s. Jimin was photographed on the street wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan “Patriotism Our History Liberation Korea” repeated several times, overlaid with a black-and-white image of the mushroom cloud from the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, on August 9, 1945.

The CEO of the t-shirt design company explained the graphics on Jimin’s shirt and commented on BTS’ postponed Music Station appearance. He clarified that the intention was not to mock Japan but to convey historical truth and context about the events following the atomic bomb's detonation. He expressed his regret and apologized for the situation, acknowledging the unintended offense caused to BTS.

7. J-Hope liking Crush’s apology

A clip of Crush extending his hand towards fans and then pulling it back went viral, with the social media user who shared the clip alleging that he had withdrawn after seeing his dark skin color. In response to the controversy, Crush quickly issued an apology saying it was due to safety issue.

However, the apology was met with skepticism, and tensions escalated when BTS rapper J-Hope, who had recently collaborated with Crush, liked the post. While many ARMYs defended J-Hope and argued that he didn’t deserve the backlash, others voiced their disappointment.

8. Jungkook promoting brother’s brand

Jungkook was frequently seen wearing his brother’s clothing line, both in posts on the BTS members' Twitter account and during live broadcasts. Some netizens accused him of false advertising, a situation where a celebrity promotes a product without clearly disclosing that it is a paid endorsement, especially in social media content. Jungkook stepped down from his position as an internal director at Six Guys on September 14, 2021. Although HYBE did not comment on the situation, Biz Hankook speculated that his resignation was due to the pressure and criticism he faced for promoting the brand without revealing his role as a director.

On October 1st, Sports Kyunghyang reported that a citizen had filed a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) regarding Jungkook’s alleged "backdoor advertisement" or false advertising controversy. The FTC found no evidence of deceptive intent, noting that Jungkook had not tricked his fans. Hence as he did not explicitly mention the brand in his posts, it was challenging to prove that he had misled his audience.

9. V’s french fries controversy

On July 21, BTS' V became the focus of controversy after posting a seemingly innocent image of McDonald’s french fries on Instagram. The criticism stemmed from McDonald’s involvement in a boycott campaign due to its perceived support for Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Many fans accused V of being insensitive to the political situation. In response to the backlash, V’s Instagram account experienced a dramatic loss of over 32,000 followers in just 24 hours, making him the most unfollowed K-pop artist during that period.

Despite the uproar, some of V's supporters argue that the McDonald’s franchise featured in the post operates independently from the global brand and might not share its political stance. This controversy highlights the complex intersection of celebrity, social media, and global issues, leaving V’s fans and critics deeply divided.

