BLACKPINK's Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk’s variety show Apartment 404 suffers consistent dip in viewership ratings

BLACKPINK member Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk’s variety show Apartment 404 kicked off its first broadcast in South Korea and globally respectively on February 15 and February 23. Even before its highly-anticipated premiere, the show sparked significant attention for the star cast lineup. However, weeks after its release, Apartment 404 notably struggles to retain strong viewership despite the buzz.

According to updates by Nielsen Korea, on March 10, Apartment 404 is witnessing a consistent decrease in strong viewership in South Korea. The first episode of the show was able to secure 2.7% nationwide cable viewership ratings. However, the latest and third episode released on March 8 saw a significant drop to 1.7%, followed by 2.1% ratings of the second episode.

Upon the update, there has been some sort of mixed reactions amongst the fans, while some described it as an enjoyable watch, many called the concept of the show monotonous.

With the concept of pure comedy and refreshing topicality, Apartment 404 was expected to be a big hit in South Korea. However, the buzz didn’t translate into viewership and the production team seems to be worried about its upcoming nine episodes.

Meanwhile, when the program first aired globally, it received a lot of international views, taking the first spot on OTT platforms in Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. On Global ranking, it secured a spot right after the hit K-drama Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo. According to reliable sources, Apartment 404 entered the top 10 in a total of 17 countries across the globe.

About Apartment 404

The tvN variety program Apartment 404 is the latest endeavor from the producer of Running Man, Jung Chul Min. Before the airing, the famous PD promised the viewer to showcase a refreshing entertainment style combined with intense mystery. As it aired the concept became clear to the audience, as the show is about six individuals unraveling and exploring the Korean apartments of different eras and spaces, shrouded by many mystery and unfamiliar events.

Apartment 404 boasts its compelling concept with a star cast like BLACKPINK member Jennie and the MC of the nation Yoo Jae Suk.

Notably, He hosted an episode of Running Man with Jennie, that materialized their latest collaboration.

Additionally, Alchemy of Soul’s Oh Na Ra, Running Man’s Yang Se Chan, Moving’s Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha are also part of the core team members, that are carrying the show.

Now, it’s time to wait to see if Apartment 404 will be able to replace its declining viewership in South Korean audiences.

Apartment 404 airs as a Friday program on tvN at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST), and is available to stream globally via Amazon Prime.