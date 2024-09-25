Ji Chang Wook to star in music video for Lee Juck’s upcoming song I Hate Alcohol releasing on September 27

Ji Chang Wook is known for his versatile acting skills. The K-drama heartthrob is now all set to star in a music video. As per the latest updates, he will be featured in singer Lee Juck’s upcoming song I Hate Alcohol’s MV. The two have been friends for a long time, so this exciting reunion is raising much anticipation for the September 27 release.

On September 25, Spring Company annouced that Ji Chang Wook will star in Lee Juck’s music video for his upcoming song I Hate Alcohol. It is now set to be released on September 27 at 6 PM KST.

It is a ballad song that will capture the singer’s unique emotional depth and the concept goes with the upcoming fresh autumn. It’s also Lee Juck’s first release since his last album Trace was released in 2020.

The collaboration is being touted as a union of two respected individuals in their respective fields: Ji Chang Wook, a popular Korean actor known for his captivating performances and Lee Juck, a singer highly regarded for his heartfelt music. Through this feature, the Queen Woo star is expected to capture the song’s narrative through his acting.

Meanwhile, Lee Juck and Ji Chang Wook share a close friendship for a long time. The K-drama star appeared on KBS 2TV’s Immortal Songs episode featuring Lee Juck in 2022 and expressed his admiration for him.

The singer also attended the Revolver actor’s fan meet the same year, showing off a close bond. Most recently, in his 2024 fan meet in Seoul, Ji Chang Wook even performed Lee Juck’s Laundry, further boasting their enduring friendship.

Needless to say, their collaboration promises many great things forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook has been quite busy since the beginning of this year. Following the wrap-up of his rom-com Welcome to Samdalri, the actor made his TV comeback with the historical drama Queen Woo, which premiered on August 29.

In addition, his 2024 film Revolver with Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon also premiered on August 7. He is now gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming film Gangnam B-Side.

