JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL sneak peek: BTS' maknae offers first-row view of an 8-month journey ahead of GOLDEN release; watch

BTS' Jungkook has invited fans to embark on a deeply personal journey with his upcoming solo documentary, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. The new teaser, released on September 2, provides an intimate glimpse into the eight-month odyssey that led to his debut album, GOLDEN. Fans can catch a sneak peek of this emotional and transformative journey as it hits cinemas worldwide on September 18, 2024.

The teaser images released previously on August 28, revealed the raw, unfiltered reality behind Jungkook’s transition from BTS’ youngest member to a solo artist. The snapshots capture Jungkook's tireless dedication, showing him exhausted but determined in practice rooms, alongside moments of high-energy performances and engaging promotional activities. Each frame tells a story of perseverance and growth, giving viewers a backstage pass to Jungkook’s world.

In an earlier trailer released on August 21, Jungkook opens up about his fears and insecurities stepping into the spotlight solo. “Will I be able to earn people’s recognition just on my own, without the power of BTS?” he reflects, revealing his vulnerability and the emotional weight of his solo venture. The trailer sets a contemplative tone, showcasing Jungkook’s meticulous preparation for GOLDEN and the personal challenges he faced in his quest for solo success.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is more than just a documentary; it’s a cinematic exploration of Jungkook’s evolution as an artist. Described as an eight-month journey, the film aims to offer a profound understanding of Jungkook, capturing both his triumphs and trials. It promises to be a deeply personal look at the man behind the music, highlighting the emotional depth and dedication that went into creating his debut solo album.

Global ticket bookings for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL began on August 21, 2024, with screenings available worldwide from September 18. In Korea, tickets will be available from September 4, 2024, and Japanese fans can book from September 13, 2024, ahead of the film’s Japanese release on October 4, 2024. With limited screenings set globally, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to experience this exclusive insight into Jungkook’s solo journey.

