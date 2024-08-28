JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL: BTS' maknae shines bright like a diamond in solo documentary still cuts; see PICS

On August 28, BTS' management label BIGHIT MUSIC delighted fans by offering a sneak peek into the highly anticipated solo documentary film JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. The exclusive still cuts shared on the septet’s official social media channels provide an intimate glimpse into Jungkook's solo journey, showcasing moments from grueling rehearsals to electrifying international stage performances.

The teaser images reveal the raw, behind-the-scenes reality of Jungkook's transition from BTS' beloved maknae to a solo artist. Fans are treated to scenes of Jungkook, exhausted yet determined, lying in practice rooms after intense rehearsals. Other photos capture him engaging in promotional activities and delivering iconic performances that highlight his growth as a solo performer.

Take a look at the pictures here;

Earlier, on August 21, Jungkook released a trailer that set the tone for the documentary. In a moment of raw vulnerability, he confesses his fears about stepping into the spotlight on his own. “Will I be able to earn people’s recognition just on my own, without the power of BTS?” Jungkook questions, hinting at a deeply personal exploration of his solo career. The trailer offers a behind-the-scenes look at his preparation for the debut album GOLDEN, revealing the meticulous effort and emotional depth involved.

Watch the trailer for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL here;

In their announcement earlier, BIGHIT MUSIC described JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL as an eight-month odyssey chronicling Jungkook’s rise as a solo artist. The documentary aims to provide a profound understanding of the man behind the music, capturing both his journey's triumphs and trials. The film promises to be a cinematic experience that delves into Jungkook’s personal reflections and the challenges he faced while stepping out of BTS’ shadow.

For fans eagerly awaiting the film, global ticket bookings for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL opened on August 21, 2024, at 6 AM PDT, 9 AM EDT, and 2 PM BST. In Korea, tickets will be available starting September 4, 2024, at 10 AM local time, with Japanese fans able to book from September 13, 2024, ahead of the film’s Japanese release on October 4, 2024. The documentary is set for limited screenings worldwide, starting September 18, 2024.

Listen to Jungkook’s message upon announcement of his documentary here;

While anticipating the release of the documentary, ARMYs can also catch Jungkook and Jimin in their travel reality series Are You Sure?! The eight-episode series, streaming exclusively on Disney+, follows the BTS duo as they explore destinations across the US, Jeju, and Japan, offering fans a closer look at their adventures and camaraderie.

