K-pop icon CL and AB6IX set to join BIGBANG's Taeyang, (G)I-DLE and more for Krazy Super Concert

CL, the K-pop sensation, AB6IX, The Kid LAROI and more are set to join the likes of BIGBANG’s Taeyang, (G)I-DLE, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, Lauv, and more for the upcoming Krazy Super Concert. The event is set to take place on February 9 and 10.

CL and AB6IX join the lineup for the Krazy Super Concert

The highly anticipated Krazy Super Concert in Los Angeles, California, is turning up the excitement, with the addition of an extra night and a stellar lineup of international sensations. The extended star-studded roster now includes K-pop trailblazer CL, energetic boy group AB6IX, and Grammy-nominated artist The Kid LAROI. This powerhouse ensemble joins the already stellar lineup featuring global sensations BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Lauv, aespa, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, and ZEROBASEONE, creating an unparalleled musical extravaganza that promises to be a highlight on the entertainment calendar.

CL, renowned for paving the way in the K-pop scene as the charismatic leader of 2NE1, is set to showcase her genre-crossing talent at Krazy Super Concert. Her international acclaim and ability to bridge cultures make her a must-watch artist, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated artist The Kid LAROI brings his signature blend of hip-hop, pop, alternative, and indie genres to the stage, promising a performance that resonates with fans globally.

Dynamic boy group AB6IX, known for its energetic performances and strong international following, is poised to entertain the audience with its unparalleled energy on February 10. As they return to the Krazy Super Concert stage after a memorable performance in New York, fans can expect nothing short of a spectacular show.

This phenomenal lineup, including BIGBANG's Taeyang, Lauv, aespa, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, and ZEROBASEONE, transforms the Krazy Super Concert into a musical extravaganza.

Krazy Super Concert is slated to take place on February 9 and 10

The Krazy Super Concert in Los Angeles is gearing up for an unparalleled musical extravaganza on February 9 and 10, 2024. The already star-studded lineup, boasting Big Bang's Taeyang, Lauv, aespa, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, and ZEROBASEONE, has now reached new heights with the addition of CL, AB6IX, and The Kid LAROI. This extraordinary celebration promises two nights of pure musical brilliance that fans won't want to miss. General admission tickets and VIP packages are currently on sale at Ticketmaster and krazysuperconcert.com, offering music enthusiasts the chance to secure their spot at this sensational event.

