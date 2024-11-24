Kim Nam Gil’s The Fiery Priest 2 earns new all-time high; Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi’s Love Your Enemy premiers with strong ratings

Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi starrer new romantic comedy Love Your Enemy is off to a strong start. The drama achieved No.1 ratings on its first episode which aired on November 23. On the other hand, The Fiery Priest 2 starring Kim Nam Gil also enjoyed its personal best ratings on Saturday, while Lee Yi Kyung’s Marry YOU also earned a new all-time high.

According to Nielsen Korea’s report, Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s new rom-com drama Love Your Enemy premiered with 3a .5 percent average nationwide viewership rating. Its first episode, which aired on November 23 became the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on this Saturday.

The drama revolves around Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon), an executive director at a construction company, and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), a physical education teacher. The two were born on the same day but are sworn enemies for some reason. As 18 years later, they reunite, the drama unfolds the reason behind their rivalry.

Love Your Enemy is expected to offer a new take on the enemies-to-lovers trope.

On the other hand, the SBS drama The Fiery Priest 2 starring Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun achieved its personal best ratings so far. Before entering the second half of its run, the action comedy series scored an average nationwide viewership rating of 12.8 percent.

The second season of this beloved drama arrived 5 years later, so fans had high hopes. With its surging viewership, it’s safe to say, that The Fiery Priest 2 is living up to the expectations.

Channel A’s new drama Marry YOU starring Lee Yi Kyung and Jo Soo Min, also achieved its all-time high ratings on its November 23 episode. The drama enjoyed a 1.0 percent nationwide average viewership ratings, marking a new high so far.

Meanwhile, the KBS drama Iron Family starring Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, and Choi Tae Joon once again became the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday, earning a whopping 15.6 percent nationwide average viewership rating. Lastly, the MBC drama When the Phone Rings suffered a dip in its second episode, scoring 4.7 percent.

