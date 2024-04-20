'Kim Namjoon is coming': BTS' RM's newest social media update sets ARMYs abuzz speculating new release; PICS

BTS' leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, sparks excitement among fans with his latest social media update amidst his military service. ARMYs are buzzing with speculation, anticipating a potential new release from the talented artist.

BTS’ RM shares new pictures sparking intrigue about potential new release

BTS' leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, has sent fans into a frenzy with his latest social media update, sparking speculation about a potential new release. On April 20, RM took to his secondary Instagram account @rpwprpwprpwp to share a series of three photos, each hinting at his musical endeavors.

In the first photo, RM is captured in a studio setting, sporting a buzz cut and wearing headphones, suggesting he's hard at work on new music.

The following image depicts RM alongside another musician, presumably collaborating on song lyrics, further fueling excitement among fans.

ARMYs dub RM’s new images as hint at a potential new album

The photos, seemingly taken from a music studio, have ignited speculation among BTS' devoted fanbase, the ARMYs, who have trended phrases like "Kim Namjoon is coming," "RM is coming," and "RM4 is coming" on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

These rumors are supported by previous instances, such as RM performing an unreleased song during a special guest appearance at SUGA's D-DAY Tour encore in Seoul, his previous posts from a similar setting, and his mention of continuously working on new music during his live sessions before enlisting in the military.

Moreover, reports suggesting the release of three solo albums from BTS members in 2024 have only added to the anticipation surrounding RM's potential solo project. While BTS member Jin, who is anticipated to return in June 2024, would most likely make his solo debut with a full album following his discharge from the military, J-Hope recently treated fans with HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1. Now, with RM dropping subtle hints, all eyes are on the BTS leader.

As fans eagerly await further updates, RM's social media teasers have undoubtedly stirred excitement for what could be another groundbreaking musical endeavor from the talented artist.

