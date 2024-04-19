'Thanks to RM': Big O!cean's Jiseok reveals how BTS' leader contributed to his K-pop dream

Big O!cean's Jiseok, in a heartwarming revelation, shares how BTS' RM played a pivotal role in inspiring his K-pop dreams. Through RM's generous donation to his school's music education, Jiseok discovered his passion for dancing and music, paving the way for his journey into the world of idols.

Big O!cean opens up on BTS’ RM’s role in his debut

BTS leader RM continues to inspire and make a difference, this time in the journey of a budding K-Pop idol from the hearing-impaired community. Jiseok, a member of the first-ever hearing-impaired boy group Big O!cean, revealed how RM's philanthropic gesture sparked his passion for music.

RM's generous donation to a school for his birthday in 2019 left a lasting impact on Jiseok, who was inspired to pursue a career in K-Pop. The donation, amounting to a reported 100 million KRW (approximately 72,500 USD), was directed towards music education, providing resources for students like Jiseok to explore their talents.

In a recent interview, when asked about idols they wanted to collaborate with, Jiseok promptly mentioned RM. Jiseok shared that RM's contribution led him to discover dancing, watch cover songs, and develop a deeper interest in music.

Now, as a member of Big O!cean, Jiseok and his groupmates aim to introduce S-Pop, or Sign Language Pop, to the world, utilizing Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign Language (ISL) to make their music accessible to all. This highlights the profound impact RM's act of kindness had on Jiseok's journey towards realizing his K-Pop dream.

Get to know Big O!cean

Big O!cean, formerly known as S-boyz, marks a pioneering venture as South Korea's first hearing-impaired boy group under PARASTAR Entertainment. Their mission is to carve out a unique niche in the music industry with S-Pop, a genre where they 'sing' in Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign Language (ISL). Despite being hard of hearing rather than fully deaf, the members bring a diverse range of talents to the group.

Park Hyunjin, the main vocalist, overcame hearing loss challenges from a young age and is passionate about raising awareness for those with hearing impairments. Lee Chanyeon, the main rapper, works as an audiologist and showcases his guitar-playing skills. Kim Jiseok, the main dancer and maknae, brings his experience as a ski racer and a background in modeling to the group. With their debut set for April 2024, Big O!cean aims to break barriers and inspire inclusivity in the music industry.

