3 years of Start Up: A look-back at love triangle of Kim Seon Ho, Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk that divided everyone

In the world of popular Romantic Slice of Life K-drama Start Up, viewers found themselves divided into two teams, passionately supporting either Nam Do San, portrayed by Nam Joo Hyuk, or Han Ji Pyeong, played by Kim Seon Ho, for the coveted position of the male lead. Even after Start Up concluded, the online community remained sharply divided, with the debate emerging as one of the most fervently discussed topics.

Despite Kim Seon Ho's own acknowledgment that Nam Do San is the chosen one for Dal Mi, overlooking the shared history between Ji Pyeong and her, fans continue to express diverse opinions on the matter. Let’s take a look back at both Team Nam Do San and Team Han Ji Pyeong and what made this love triangle so popular.

Team Nam Do San

Dal Mi, portrayed by Bae Suzy, has always held a deep belief in Nam Do San, played by Nam Joo Hyuk, and vice versa. Their relationship thrives on mutual admiration and support, with each considering the other as someone truly worthy and exceptional. This dynamic defines their partnership—always present for each other, providing comfort, encouragement, and inspiration to succeed. Do San, in particular, is a pillar of strength for Dal Mi, empowering her to soar high toward her dreams.

In contrast, Han Ji Pyeong, played by Kim Seon Ho, offered Dal Mi a Plan B, acting as a safeguard against potential setbacks. However, the narrative suggests that Do San, with his unwavering belief in Dal Mi, eliminates the need for a backup plan. Samsan Tech, initially Do San's startup, transforms into a shared venture with Dal Mi, emphasizing their collective journey.

Despite Do San's more privileged financial background, he grapples with personal issues and a desire for equality among his peers. Over time, he undergoes significant character development, transitioning from a person with little ambition to someone with a clear dream. His decision to be true to himself and pursue happiness reflects a newfound maturity. Do San's transformation resonates with viewers, and his connection with the grown-up Dal Mi becomes a central anchor for trust and reliance. This, coupled with the formation of Team Do San, solidifies the sentiment that many fans appreciate the resolution where Dal Mi ends up with him.

Team Han Ji Pyeong

Han Ji Pyeong, often misunderstood, finds a connection with Dal Mi's grandmother, the only one capable of unraveling his tough exterior to reveal his underlying sweetness. Upon reuniting with Dal Mi, he is captivated by her charm, recognizing her spirit from their shared letters long before identifying her by face or name. His concern for her happiness, especially intertwined with her grandmother's well-being, becomes his top priority, even before acknowledging his own feelings.

Despite realizing that Do San has become a significant presence in Dal Mi's life, Ji Pyeong refrains from seeking validation for his past actions or forcing his emotions on her. He only wishes to confess his feelings. While Do San may be Dal Mi's fated love, orchestrated by her grandmother inadvertently, Ji Pyeong remains her first love—the one who helped her through the darkest times, fostering her brightness and positivity. Their compatibility is so profound that Dal Mi fell in love without even knowing his face.

The sincerity of the relationship, despite its unconventional beginnings, is underscored by the genuine struggles each faced during that period. Ji Pyeong's actions are driven by a desire to protect Dal Mi from the potential hurt of discovering the truth about their initial connection. His quest to find Do San and transform a lie into reality stems from a genuine concern for her well-being, rather than a selfish craving for her love.

Dal Mi's alignment with Ji Pyeong's realism is evident in their interactions. Despite his straightforward nature, she appreciates his honesty and views it as a simple presentation of facts rather than rudeness. Their compatibility extends beyond romantic feelings, as they share similar opinions on everyday matters. Ji Pyeong consistently supports Dal Mi in various aspects of her life, offering assistance, advice, and rescuing her from challenging situations without demanding anything in return. Even after Dal Mi uncovers the truth and Do San departs for San Francisco, Ji Pyeong refrains from exploiting their shared history. Instead, he allows Dal Mi the space to navigate her own emotions. Throughout the three years of Do San's absence, Ji Pyeong never capitalizes on Dal Mi's vulnerability or the void left by Do San. He remains a steadfast friend without pushing his own agenda.

Upon Do San's return and sensing Dal Mi's longing for him, Ji Pyeong not only steps back but actively encourages Do San to pursue her with confidence. He recognizes that Do San's presence is what can truly bring her happiness. This gesture underscores Ji Pyeong's strength and the purity of his love, showcasing that letting go can be an act of profound love.

Despite these qualities that endeared fans to Team Han Ji Pyeong or Team Good Boy, the series unfolds with Dal Mi choosing a different path in her romantic journey. However, the depth and authenticity of the connection between Ji Pyeong and Dal Mi left a lasting impact on viewers.

