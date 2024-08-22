Lovely Runner’s Sudden Shower wins Best K-Music, UNIS and n.SSign named Best Rookies at KM Chart Summer Season Best Awards; Full list

The KM Chart Summer Season Best Awards has announced its winners. Lovely Runner’s fictional band ECLIPSE took home the award for Best K-Music with their track Sudden Shower which is sung by Byeon Woo Seok. Additionally, UNIS and n.SSign were recognized as the Best Rookies at the event. KM Chart is a global standard K-pop chart that recognizes music making a significant impact on the K-pop industry in the second quarter of 2024.

Winners of KM Chart 2024 Summer Season Best Awards

Best Rookie of Summer Season Female: UNIS

Best Rookie of Summer Season Male: n.SSign

Hot Choice of Summer Season Female: Secret Number

Hot Choice of Summer Season Male: Lee Chan Won

Best Legend of Summer Season: Kim Jae Joong

Best K-Music Artist of Summer Season: Young Tak

Best K-Music of Summer Season: Sudden Shower by Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE

This award is particularly significant for ECLIPSE's track Sudden Shower, given that ECLIPSE is a fictional K-pop group created for the K-drama Lovely Runner. Despite not being a real group, ECLIPSE quickly captured the hearts of viewers with members Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), Baek In Hyuk (Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk).

Winning Best K-Music of the Summer Season against established idols and groups is a major achievement. The song, performed by Byeon Woo Seok and written by his character Ryu Sun Jae for his love interest Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), has garnered significant acclaim. Byeon Woo Seok will be receiving a trophy for this win and will take part in an interview for the same.

Fans are thrilled by ECLIPSE's success on the real charts, especially given that the song was performed by Byeon Woo Seok, an actor with no prior experience in the idol scene. His dedication is evident, as it was previously reported that he immersed himself in singing and swimming lessons to authentically portray Ryu Sun Jae.

Listen to the track here-

In June, Sudden Shower saw a remarkable rise on the US Billboard rankings, climbing to 167th place on the Billboard Global 200 chart, a significant leap of 32 spots from the previous week. The song also achieved an impressive number 4 ranking on the MelOn Top 100 chart, following aespa and NewJeans.

In the drama, Sudden Shower holds sentimental value as it was written by Ryu Sun Jae for his first love, Im Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon. Notably, the song also stands out as the Boy Group track with the most unique listeners on MelOn as of June 11, 2024, with 269K unique listeners.

