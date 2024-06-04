Are GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon Somi dating? Unexpected ‘appearance’ in fun video sparks rumors; Fans react

Recently, GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon Somi gave rise to a new dating rumor after a hilarious video. While some are linking them together, many have taken the responsibility of decoding the speculation. Is the actor-singer really dating the DUMB DUMB singer?

GOT7's Jinyounga and Jeon Somi's dating rumor explored

Jeon Somi recently posted a video on her TikTok, doing a parody of Doja Cat’s version of Watermelon Sugar, an English pop hit originally sung by Harry Styles. In the video, she flaunted her sassy aura and quirky persona while eating sushi and noodles.

Her lip-syncing to the song immediately piqued fans’ attention. But what caught their eyes even more was GOT7’s Jinyoung’s unexpected ‘cameo’ in her video.

An X (Twitter) post pointed out that the hairbrush Somi was holding as a mic in the parody video had the GOT7’s Jinyoung face printed on it. The post quickly became a hot topic in online communities, sparking significant intrigue about their connection.

Fans attempt to debunk Jinyoung and Somi's dating rumor

GOT7 fans were quick to provide clarification about the brewing rumor, revealing that the sticker with Jinyoung’s face on Somi’s hairbrush is actually from the singer-actor’s 2021 drama The Devil Judge set.

The sticker was used on the GOT7 member’s fan union catering and coffee truck on the set. It was further revealed by fans that the two K-pop stars shared the same hair stylist at that time and that’s how the sticker ended up on her hairbrush.

Further clarifying netizens’ speculation, their fandoms stated that since both of them used to be label mates at JYP Entertainment, they share a close friendship. That’s all.

In addition, on many occasions, Somi and Jinyoung showed support for each other’s work, boasting their bond.

Who is Jinyoung?

Jinyoung is a member seven-piece popular K-pop group GOT7. On January 18, 2023, he also kickstarted his solo music career with his first extended play Chapter 0: WITH. He also continues to showcase his acting skills under BH Entertainment, appearing in dramas like He Is Psychometric (2019), Yumi’s Cells (2021), The Devil Judge (2021), and more.

Who is Somi?

Jeon Somi is a soloist who is currently advancing in her musical career under THEBLACKLABEL. After signing with this YG subsidiary she marked her solo debut in 2019. Over the years, the singer produced many massive hits like DUMB DUMB, Fast Forward, XOXO, and more.

