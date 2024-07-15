Knight Flower’s Honey Lee in talks to join Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo in Show Business by Our Blues writer; report

Honey Lee is all set for her next high-profile project. According to recent reports, the actress is currently in discussion to join Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo, and Seolhyun in the upcoming drama Show Business. Her addition to the star-studded cast ensemble is raising anticipation.

Honey Lee is in talks to join Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo in Show Business

On July 15, Korean media outlet News1 reported that Honey Lee has been cast in the upcoming drama Show Business (tentative title). She is currently coordinating her schedule and reviewing the character details to appear in this high-profile drama.

Though many details about her character haven’t been disclosed yet, expectations run high to see what kind of intrigue she will bring to the narrative.

More about Show Business

Show Business is the next work of director Lee Yoon Jung, celebrated for Coffee Prince, Summer Strike, Cheese in the Trap, and more popular K-dramas. Joining him is visionary screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung, known for penning Our Blues, That Winter, The Wind Blows, Dear My Friends, and more K-dramas. This talented partnership promises a deft piece of work with a unique blend of intrigue and drama.

The narrative of this modern historical drama will depict the story of the early entertainment industry in South Korea. It will revolve around a few singers who sang in the 8th U.S. Army and then rose to become people’s stars. The story is expected to delve deeper into the rapidly growing entertainment business in South Korea and its contribution to the economy following the Korean War in the 1950s.

Advertisement

Popular Korean star Gong Yoo known for Goblin, Train to Busan, and more, is in talks to headline the drama. Song Hye Kyo, who led the Netflix drama The Glory, is also in discussion to lead Show Business. Summer Strike actress Seolhyun has also been reported to join the cast lineup.

More about Honey Lee

Honey Lee is a talented Korean actress who was crowned Miss Korea in 2006 and also represented her nation at Miss Universe 2007. Starting her entertainment career as a model, she quickly rose to fame with her outstanding acting skills in many K-dramas and films.

Some of her best works to date include Knight Flower (2024), One the Woman (2021), The Fiery Priest (2019), Extreme Job (2019), Killing Romance (2023), Allenoid (2022), and more.

ALSO READ: Move to Heaven’s Tang Jun Sang joins BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong Min in zombie drama Influenza; Report