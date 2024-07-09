Did you know Song Hye Kyo was rumored to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Song Hye Kyo, the top South Korean actress who recently took everyone’s breath away with her powerful role in the revenge K-drama The Glory might make her Indian film industry debut in the near future.

It was rumored a while ago that the well-known actress Song Hye Kyo was making her Indian film debut alongside superstar Prabhas in his upcoming movie Spirit.

Song Hye Kyo was rumored to take on the lead opposite Prabhas in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit

As recently, South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok was rumored to take on the main antagonist role in Prabhas’ Spirit, Song Hye Kyo's past rumor of starring alongside the Indian superstar also resurfaced.

The entertainment outlet TVNews5 previously reported that the Descendants of The Sun fame Song Hye Kyo was in rumors to make her Indian film debut alongside Prabhas in the upcoming action film Spirit.

Song Hye Kyo was rumored to be the lead actress for Prabhas’ Spirit. The filmmakers had approached the Glory actress with the role in the movie however, no official confirmations were made by either side.

Meanwhile, the action movie Spirit is making rounds in the entertainment industry as it will reportedly have a pan-Asia release in languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. Spirit is also getting much attention as it is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for helming blockbuster hits like Animal and Arjun Reddy.

It should be noted that previously South Korean actress Kim So Hyun who is famous for her roles in K-dramas Love Alarm, The Tale of Nokdu, and more was also in buzz for starring in Spirit.

Prabhas is famous for his leading action roles in the movies Baahubali 1 and 2, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, Saaho, Rebel, and many more. He was recently seen leading the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD.

Know more about Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo is one of the top actresses hailing from the South Korean industry who is well known for taking upon varied roles across movies and K-dramas and acing them like no other.

Song Hye Kyo is known for K-dramas The Glory, Descendants of the Sun, That Winter, the Wind Blows, and many more.

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo makes breathtaking Prince-like appearance at Chaumet gala dinner in Venice; poses with Song Hye Kyo; See PICS