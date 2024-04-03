LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha rumored to be dating &TEAM's K; Report

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha and &TEAM's K are reported to be dating. Earlier today a few reports have emerged indicating that LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha and &TEAM's K are romantically involved. The news surfaced suggesting that Kazuha was dating someone six years her senior. Subsequently, it has been confirmed that the individual mentioned in these reports is indeed &TEAM's K.

New reports have emerged that suggest that LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha is allegedly in a relationship with &TEAM's K, a male idol. According to media sources, Kazuha is rumored to be romantically involved with a "handsome idol" who stands at 186cm tall and is six years her senior. These claims surfaced after Japanese media outlet Shūkan Bunshun reported on April 3. While the free version of the site did not disclose the identity of the idol, a viral post surfaced of the media outlet's membership page revealing that the idol who is Kazuha's partner is boy group &TEAM's K. Till now HYBE hasn;t confirmed the reports to be true or not.

More about LE SSERAFIM and &TEAM

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music, consisting of atotal of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yun Kin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae. Originally a six-member group, Kim Ga Ram departed on July 20, 2022, following the termination of her exclusive contract due to controversy. The group made their debut on May 2, 2022, with the extended play Fearless, which set a record for the highest-selling debut album by a K-pop girl group in first-day sales.

Recently, LE SSERAFIM released their latest album, EASY, which has garnered amazing positive reception from fans. Alongside the album's success, the group also treated fans with remixes for the B-side track of EASY, Smart.

&Team on the other hand, is a Japanese boy band formed by Hybe Labels Japan, with members based in both Japan and South Korea. The group consists of nine members: K, Fuma, Nicholas, EJ, Yuma, Jo, Harua, Taki, and Maki. They were brought together through the reality-survival program &Audition – The Howling as the label's first group.

&Team made their debut with the release of their first single, Under the Skin, on November 21, 2022. They followed up with extended play titled First Howling: Me, which was released on December 7, 2022, marking their official debut.

