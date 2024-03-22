LE SSERAFIM drops mesmerizing English version of Smart with beach visualizer and other remixes; watch

LE SSERAFIM, the South Korean girl group known for charting hits like ANTIFRAGILE, released their latest album, EASY. The album has been well received by fans, and adding to the love the songs of the album gained in such a short time, the five-member group has now released remixes for the B-side track of EASY, Smart.

LE SSERAFIM drops a smashing English version of Smart with a beach visualizer and other remixes; watch

LE SSERAFIM has revealed a mesmerizing and smashing English version of the B-side track of their album EASY, Smart. The song is a groovy pop track with an afrobeat base, with lyrics singing of LE SSERAFIM’s unerring determination, which persuades them as a team to move ahead and reach another high.

The song, with its captivating hook, enthralls listeners in a grip as one slowly moves to the beats of the song. The track sings of LE SSERAFIM’s persistence to win in this competitive world by putting their intelligence to use; they strategize their moves, and they can see through the plans others make to take them down, but they destroy all of them and rise as winners.

LE SSERAFIM, on March 22, 2024, dropped the English version of Smart alongside a popping beach visualizer for the song. Along with the English version, other remixes of the song have been released on all streaming sites. The single album features a total of 9 tracks, one original, one English version, and the other 7 are a varied collection of the song’s remixes. LE SSERAFIM has unveiled Smartest, Chill, Miami Bass, Festival House remixes with Sped Up, Slowed + Reverb, and Instrumental versions of Smart.

Watch the beachy visualizer for LE SSERAFIM’s Smart English Version here.

LE SSERAFIM’s recent activities

LE SSERAFIM is a five-member girl group under HYBE labels: Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. They debuted with their EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022, which broke the highest-selling debut album record by a K-pop girl group. Recently, they released EASY, their third EP, with the title single of the same name.

