LE SSERAFIM announces third mini-album EASY; unveils first teaser for February comeback

LE SSERAFIM builds anticipation with the announcement of their highly awaited comeback, revealing that their third mini-album, EAZY, is set to release on February 19, 2024. The excitement is heightened with the unveiling of the first teaser, offering fans a glimpse into what promises to be a captivating and eagerly anticipated musical return.

LE SSERAFIM unveils first teaser for February comeback EASY

LE SSERAFIM has set the stage for an exciting comeback, officially announcing the details for their third mini-album, EASY, scheduled for release on February 19 at 6 p.m. KST. The revelation came on January 22 at midnight KST, stirring anticipation among fans.

Described by Source Music, the mini-album EASY is positioned as a sincere exploration of LE SSERAFIM's vulnerabilities and worries that co-exist beneath their outward confidence. This forthcoming release is expected to provide a deeper insight into the group's emotional landscape, offering listeners a more intimate connection with the artists. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await the musical journey LE SSERAFIM is set to embark on with EASY next month.

LE SSERAFIM’s recent activities

LE SSERAFIM, a South Korean girl group under Source Music, made a significant impact with their debut on May 2, 2022, releasing their first extended play, FEARLESS. Comprising members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, the group's unique name is an anagram of “I'm Fearless" and also references heavenly beings, seraphim.

Advertisement

In 2023, the group expanded their reach with a Japanese debut and released their first studio album, UNFORGIVEN followed by the release of their first all-English digital Perfect Night, on October 16. On January 16, Coachella announced LE SSERAFIM as a part of its upcoming line-up set to enchant the audience on April 13 and 20, alongside fellow K-pop acts ATEEZ and indie-rock band The Rose.

Recently, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin brought exciting news, confirming a collaboration with American singer and actor MAX. The collaboration is part of MAX's upcoming third album, LOVE IN STEREO, scheduled for a release on February 16, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWS makes splash in K-pop with boyhood pop debut MV Plot Twist for Sparkling Blue album; WATCH