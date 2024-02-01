LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae to miss this week's Music Bank due to fever; Huh Yunjin steps in as special MC

LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae will be absent from the February 2 broadcast of KBS' Music Bank due to health concerns. Source Music, the agency behind LE SSERAFIM, revealed that she is currently unwell, displaying symptoms such as fever. Meanwhile, Huh Yunjin will step in as a special MC.

Fans will be missing LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae as the MC on the broadcast of KBS' Music Bank due to health concerns, as announced by her agency, Source Music, on February 1. The statement revealed that Hong Eunchae is currently unwell, and experiencing symptoms like fever. Following a medical examination, she is undergoing treatment based on medical advice.

Due to her health condition, Hong Eunchae won't be able to fulfill her role as the MC for Music Bank on February 2. SOURCE Music expressed gratitude for understanding the situation and announced that Huh Yunjin will step in as a special MC in her absence.

The agency emphasized its commitment to prioritizing the health of its artists and assured fans that they would adjust schedules accordingly. They pledged full support for Hong Eunchae's treatment and recovery, aiming to ensure her return to fans in good health.

Hong Eunchae has been co-hosting Music Bank with actor Lee Chae Min since February 2023. Fans are sending their well-wishes for her swift recovery, and SOURCE Music reassured that they would provide updates on her condition and return to activities.

More details about LE SSERAFIM’s latest activities

LE SSERAFIM, the South Korean girl group under SOURCE Music, continues to make waves with their distinctive sound and captivating presence. Comprising five talented members - Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae - the group made their debut on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play, FEARLESS.

Adding to their growing discography, LE SSERAFIM is set to release their third EP titled Easy on February 19, 2024. This announcement comes after their successful ventures, including the release of Dresscode on November 19, which serves as the theme song for the Japanese live-action television series adaptation of the manga series Sexy Tanaka San. Fans eagerly anticipate the release, ready to embrace the latest chapter in the group's dynamic and evolving discography.

