Stray Kids' HAN to sit out of ROCK-STAR fan sign event due to cold and body aches

In an announcement from JYP Entertainment, it has been revealed that Stray Kids member HAN will be absent from the upcoming ROCK-STAR fan sign event in KM Station Shanghai on February 3 (KST). This unexpected development is attributed to sudden symptoms of a cold and body ache.

JYP Entertainment (JYPE) has announced that Stray Kids member HAN will be absent from the upcoming schedule due to sudden symptoms of a cold and body ache. The affected event is the Stray Kids ROCK-STAR Fan Sign Event scheduled for February 3 (KST) at KM Station Shanghai.

In adherence to medical advice, HAN is currently undergoing necessary rest to address his health concerns. The decision to exclude him from the event is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of both the artist and fans. JYPE expressed apologies to STAY, the dedicated Stray Kids fanbase, who were eagerly anticipating HAN's participation in the event.

Emphasizing the highest priority on the artist's well-being, JYPE pledged to provide comprehensive support for HAN's swift recovery. Fans are encouraged to extend their understanding and support for HAN's recuperation during this period. JYP Entertainment remains focused on fostering a healthy environment for its artists, and further updates on HAN's condition and schedule will be communicated accordingly.

Stray Kids’ recent engagements

Stray Kids, the dynamic South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment, continues to make waves on the global stage. Comprising eight talented members – Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N – the group garnered fame through the 2017 reality show of the same name.

In a remarkable start to 2024, Stray Kids showcased their musical prowess at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event in Paris, organized by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron. The group captivated the audience with performances of God's Menu, S-Class, and TOPLINE.

Looking ahead, Stray Kids has ambitious plans for the year, including headlining prestigious events like BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July. Fans can also anticipate new releases, with both an album and special album in the works. The group is set to embark on a third world tour and host their fourth fan meeting, solidifying their status as a global K-pop phenomenon in 2024.

