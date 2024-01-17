ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose confirmed for Coachella 2024 lineup; deets inside

ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose are set to grace the Coachella stage this year. The festival, hosted annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, amidst the picturesque Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, promises a vibrant celebration of music and arts.

ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose to perform at Coachella

The renowned U.S. music festival unveiled its impressive 2024 lineup on January 16, local time. The headliners for this star-studded event include No Doubt, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat.

ATEEZ is set to enthrall the audience on April 12 and 19, LE SSERAFIM will enchant on April 13 and 20, while The Rose will take the stage on April 14 and 21.

ATEEZ will not only make waves through their upcoming performances but through this the group has also etched their name in history as the first K-pop boy group to command the Coachella stage. This milestone underscores their significant presence in the global music scene. Sharing the stage with acclaimed artists like American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, American rapper and producer Tyler the Creator, and American rapper Doja Cat further solidifies ATEEZ's position in the international music landscape.

Check out the complete lineup below! Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

ATEEZ’s recent activities

ATEEZ, a powerhouse in the K-pop scene, made a successful comeback with the release of their highly-anticipated studio album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL. The group also released a music video for its title track, Crazy Form.

Advertisement

The album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, showcases a lineup of 12 tracks, featuring titles such as We Know, Emergency, ARRIBA, Silver Light, and Crescent Part.2, among others. Notably, all eight ATEEZ members have played roles as writers and composers, marking a significant milestone for the group. This release introduces unit songs for the first time since the group's debut, promising fans a diverse and immersive musical journey.

LE SSERAFIM recent activities

LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin has exciting news as she's confirmed to collaborate with American singer and actor MAX. MAX recently announced his third album, LOVE IN STEREO, set to release on February 16, 2024. The album's tracklist of 12 songs includes the first track, STUPID IN LOVE, featuring Huh Yunjin. This marks a significant milestone for Huh Yunjin, marking her first solo collaboration with a pop musician.

Yunjin is a South Korean singer-songwriter in the girl group LE SSERAFIM. She stands out not just as a group member but also as an individual artist. Her talents shine through in self-composed songs released under the name HUH YUNJIN on Spotify, including tracks like I ≠ Doll, Raise Your Glass, Love You Twice, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ATEEZ turns 5: From Wonderland to Say My Name, here are top 6 songs by the beloved group