LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and American singer MAX team up for latter’s new song STUPID IN LOVE

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin is confirmed to collaborate with American singer and actor MAX. On January 11, MAX announced his third album, LOVE IN STEREO, slated to release on February 16, 2024. He has also unveiled the upcoming album’s tracklist consisting of 12 songs, out of which the first track is titled STUPID IN LOVE and it features Huh Yunjin as a collaborator. This marks Huh Yunjin’s first solo collaboration with a pop musician.

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and MAX collaborate for latter’s new song STUPID IN LOVE

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and MAX’s amazing music collaboration has created a buzz among K-netizens! Fans have shared their excitement for the new song, STUPID IN LOVE. This is not the first time MAX has teamed up with a K-pop artist. Earlier, the American singer collaborated with BTS’ SUGA twice, firstly for the latter's single Burn It which was part of his mixtape D-2 (released under the stage name Agust D). In addition, SUGA also featured in MAX's single Blueberry Eyes from the album, Colour Vision.

Take a look at MAX’s Instagram post, revealing LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin’s collab song STUPID IN LOVE:

More about LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and MAX

Huh Yunjin is part of the popular K-pop girl group, LE SSERAFIM, which includes four other active members namely Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae. The group made their debut on May 2, 2022, with their first EP titled Fearless. The debut album’s B-side track, Blue Flame, was written and composed by Huh Yunjin.

Apart from her group activities, she released her first solo single titled Raise Y_our Glass to celebrate 100 days of LE SSERAFIM’s debut. Since then, she has released numerous singles, including I ≠ Doll, Love You Twice, and more.

Maxwell George Schneider, popularly known by the mononym MAX, is an American singer and songwriter. He gained global attention for his single Lights Down Low (2016) which earned Platinum certification after crossing the sale of 1,000,000 copies in January 2018. Moreover, MAX’s 2019 song, Love Me Less, has been certified Gold in Canada and the US.

