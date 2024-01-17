Lee Do Hyun surprises co-star Kim Go Eun with video message from military; talks about new horror film Exhuma

On January 17, the press conference for the upcoming occult horror film Exhuma was conducted in Seoul, South Korea. The film features renowned actors namely, Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, and Yoo Hae Jin and it is scheduled to hit the theaters in February 2024.

The cast members, along with the film director Jang Jae Hyun, were present at the press conference, except actor Lee Do Hyun. He couldn’t attend the event because he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. However, the actor made up for his absence by sending a special video message for the team, especially for actress Kim Go Eun.

Lee Do Hyun shares video message for Exhuma co-star Kim Go Eun

In the video message, Lee Do Hyun first expressed disappointment in being able to join the team of Exhuma film on a special day. Then, he shared an insight into his character, stating, “I play the role of Bong Gil, a shaman who gets involved in the mission of relocating a mysterious grave. He is good-looking as well as skillful.”

Speaking further, Lee Do Hyun surprised co-star Kim Go Eun as he jokingly asked her if she found him ‘reliable’ as Bong Gil. He said, “My special role was to be Hwa Rim’s (Kim Go Eun’s character) bodyguard. Hwa Rim, was I reliable?”

After this video message, the actress replied that she developed a good bond with Lee Do Hyun while shooting for the film. They gelled very well as they are almost the same age and the chemistry seems natural. She added, “He plays my disciple in the movie. He does his very best to follow me.”

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

More about Choi Min Sik and Kim Go Eun starrer Exhuma

Exhuma is a mystery horror film that follows the story of a geomancer (played by Choi Min Sik), a mortician (Yoo Hae Jin), and a young shaman duo (Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun). A wealthy family summons them to move a suspicious tomb in exchange for a hefty amount of money. As the quartet carries out this activity, they unknowingly unleash a malicious spirit buried underneath. The first look and stills cuts of the forthcoming film have recently been released, evoking curiosity among fans. The movie guarantees a spine-chilling experience as it is directed by the master of the occult genre Jang Jae Hyun, known for various projects namely, The Priests (2015) and Svaha: The Sixth Finger (2019).

Take a look at Exhuma’s official trailer below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun-Lee Do Hyun unearth mysterious grave in new stills from occult horror film Exhuma