Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun-Lee Do Hyun unearth mysterious grave in new stills from occult horror film Exhuma

Choi Min Sik, Yoo Hae Jin, Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun indulge in a mysterious activity at a graveyard in the newly released stills of the upcoming film Exhuma. After an intriguing trailer and poster release, the latest images give more insight into the series of unlikely events that the main protagonist will undergo in this supernatural movie.

The film is slated to hit the theater in February 2024.

Exhuma’s new stills depict collaborative efforts of the four lead characters at a graveyard

Exhuma is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2024. It is an occult mystery film that unravels the story of two shamans, a feng shui master, and a mortician, summoned by a rich family in LA. The family agrees to pay a handsome amount to the quartet as the former has been plagued with a dark past and wishes to get rid of the paranormal events.

The team is assigned a mission of relocating an unknown grave to relieve the ancestor and protect the newborn child of the family. However, in the process of doing so, the team unknowingly unleashes a vicious spirit buried underneath.

Take a look at the intriguing stills of supernatural film Exhuma:

The newly released stills showcase the four protagonists in an intense atmosphere at a remote graveyard. In one of the images, Lee Do Hyun is seen performing some ritual, and Choi Min Sik is ready with a shovel to do the task. On the other hand, Yoo Hae Jin stands vigilantly at the location as the helpers dig the buried coffin out. Actress Kim Go Eun’s fearful expression speaks volumes of the supernatural events that are about to unfold after this unholy practice.

Exhuma is scheduled to hit the theater in February 2024

In Exhuma, veteran actor Choi Min Sik leads the whole team as the feng shui master Sang Deok. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun takes on the character of Hwa Rim, a shaman who is an expert in fending off vengeful spirits and Lee Do Hyun plays Bong Gil, a shaman who is adept at performing incantations. Lastly, actor Yoo Hae Jin assumes the role of a mortician named Young Geun, who assists the trio in carrying out this unusual activity.