Korean Thriller Netflix

Thriller dramas come with a certain addiction that cannot be explained. Right from the complex storylines and the action sequences to the revenge plotting and the rugged-looking Korean cast, there is hardly anything that’s not it pretty much ticks all the boxes that ought to be in a thriller drama. That is precisely why this time we have curated the perfect assortment of the top 15 Korean thrillers on Netflix that we certainly hook you to your screens. Not just that, we have made sure to give you a complete picture by adding all the important details including the IMDb ratings, the creators, the cast, and even the plot, to help you make an informed decision.

If you haven't realized, each K drama listed below is a highly-rated one that features the genres that will give you an instant adrenaline boost. In fact, we assure you every Korean drama listed below is worth all the hype. Right from detective thrillers and period dramas to supernatural mysteries to intense sci-fi dramas, we have curated an all-inclusive list that has something for everyone. Let’s dive into the world of the best Korean thriller streaming on Netflix right now.

15 adrenaline-boosting Korean Thrillers streaming on Netflix along with their IMDb ratings

1. The Call (2020)

Original title: Kol

Kol Running Time: 1 hour 52 min

1 hour 52 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Thriller, Crime, Horror, Mystery K Drama Star Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung

Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung Director: Chung Hyun Lee

Chung Hyun Lee Writer: Sergio Casci, Chung Hyun Lee

Sergio Casci, Chung Hyun Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

With the best of elements like crime, horror, and mystery, this thriller drama also features the best of the star cast like Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, and Kim Sung Ryung. The 2020 movie is directed by Chung Hyun Lee and written by Sergio Casci and Chung Hyun Lee. The highly-rated Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream. When it comes to the plot, the psychological thriller features a story that features two timelines, 2019 and 1999. Watch the K drama to witness how a cordless phone leads to inter-timeline consequences.

2. Unlocked (2023)

Running Time: 1 hour 57 min

1 hour 57 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Horror

Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Horror K Drama Star Cast: Si Wan Yim, Woo Hee Chun, Kim Hee Won

Si Wan Yim, Woo Hee Chun, Kim Hee Won Director: Tae Joon Kim

Tae Joon Kim Writer: Tae Joon Kim, Akira Shiga

Tae Joon Kim, Akira Shiga Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Featuring a star cast including Si Wan Yim, Woo Hee Chun, and Kim Hee Won, this thriller drama combines elements of crime, horror, and mystery. Directed and written by Tae Joon Kim and Akira Shiga, this movie is available for streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10. When it comes to the plot, this suspenseful thriller revolves around a woman's life and how it's turned haywire after a dangerous person finds her lost mobile phone and tracks her moves.

3. Time to Hunt (2020)

Original title: Sanyangeui sigan

Sanyangeui sigan Running Time: 2 hours 14 min

2 hours 14 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action, Crime

Drama, Thriller, Action, Crime K Drama Star Cast: Lee Jehoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik

Lee Jehoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik Director: Yoon Sunghyun

Yoon Sunghyun Writer: Yoon Sunghyun

Yoon Sunghyun Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

This dystopian crime thriller drama boasts a cast led by Lee Je hoon, Ahn Jae Hong, and Choi Woo Shik. Yoon Sunghyun is both the director and writer of this thrilling Korean movie, which you can enjoy on Netflix. The 2020 drama has an IMDb rating of 6.3/10. When it comes to the plot, it is set in a futuristic South Korea post a financial collapse. Watch the K drama to witness a group of friends with Jun Seok as their leader who prepares to rob an unlawful gambling house.

4. Pandora (2016)

Original title: Pan dola

Pan dola Running Time: 2 hours 16 min

2 hours 16 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Drama, Thriller, Action K Drama Star Cast: Daekyum Ahn, Do Bin Baek, Seung Hoon Choi

Daekyum Ahn, Do Bin Baek, Seung Hoon Choi Director: Jeong woo Park, Jong Woo Park

Jeong woo Park, Jong Woo Park Writer: Jeong woo Park, Jong Woo Park

Jeong woo Park, Jong Woo Park Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Combining elements of crime, horror, and mystery, this natural disaster drama stars Daekyum Ahn, Do Bin Baek, and Seung Hoon Choi. Directed by Jeong Woo Park and Jong Woo Park, who also serve as the writers, this movie is available for streaming on Netflix. The 2016 Korean thriller drama has an IMDb rating of 6.6/10. The plot of the K-drama revolves around a disaster, more precisely an earthquake, and how a middle-aged worker finds his way out of his workplace before the situation goes out of control. Watch the K-drama to witness how others make their way out and how he helps them.

5. #Alive (2020)

Original title: #Saraitda

#Saraitda Running Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Horror

Drama, Thriller, Horror K Drama Star Cast:

Director: Il Cho

Il Cho Writer: Il Cho, Matt Naylor

Il Cho, Matt Naylor Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

This present-day zombie thriller is directed by Il Cho and written by Il Cho and Matt Naylor. While it doesn't have a star cast listed, it offers an intense survival story and is available for streaming on Netflix. The 2020 Korean drama has an IMDb rating of 6.3/10. When it comes to the plot, the zombie thriller drama revolves around how Joon Woo, a video game live streamer survives a virus outbreak. Watch the K-drama to witness how zombie-infected humans transform into flesh-eating monsters in a quick second.

6. Rampant (2018)

Original title: Chang Gwol

Chang Gwol Running Time: 2 hours 1 minute

2 hours 1 minute K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action, History

Drama, Thriller, Action, History K Drama Star Cast: Hyun Bin, Seo Ji hye, Heo Sung tae

Hyun Bin, Seo Ji hye, Heo Sung tae Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Kim Sung Hoon Writer: Jo yun Hwang, Shin yeon Won, Hwang Jo Yoon

Jo yun Hwang, Shin yeon Won, Hwang Jo Yoon Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Featuring Hyun Bin, Seo Ji Hye, and Heo Sung Tae, this Joseon-era film combines elements of crime, horror, and mystery. Directed by Kim Sung Hoon and written by Jo Yun Hwang, Shin Yeon Won, and Hwang Jo Yoon, it is available on Netflix. The 2018 Korean drama has an IMDb rating of 6.3/10. When it comes to the plot the period thriller features an exiled prince and a Minister of War. Watch the Korean thriller to witness a political battle that happens amid a zombie infestation.

7. Svaha: The Sixth Finger (2019)

Original title: Sabaha

Sabaha Running Time: 2 hours 2 minutes

2 hours 2 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Thriller, Crime, Horror, Mystery K Drama Star Cast: Yoo Ji tae, Lee Jung jae, Suk Mun

Yoo Ji tae, Lee Jung jae, Suk Mun Director: Jae Hyun Jang

Jae Hyun Jang Writer: Kang Full, Jae hyun Jang

Kang Full, Jae hyun Jang Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

This supernatural detective thriller stars Yoo Ji Tae, Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae, and Suk Mun. Directed by Jae Hyun Jang and written by Kang Full and Jae Hyun Jang, this movie is available for streaming on Netflix. The 2019 drama has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10. When it comes to the plot, this supernatural thriller K-drama revolves around a pastor played by Lee Jung Jae. Watch the Korean drama to witness how he is given the task of investigating a mystery-filled cult known as "Deer Mountain."

8. Forgotten (2017)

Original title: Gi eok ui bam

Gi eok ui bam Running Time: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery K Drama Star Cast: Kang Ha neul, Yeon Je Hyung, Mu Yeol Kim

Kang Ha neul, Yeon Je Hyung, Mu Yeol Kim Director: Hang jun Jang

Hang jun Jang Writer: Hang jun Jang

Hang jun Jang Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

This twisted psychological drama stars Kang Ha Neul, Yeon Je Hyung, and Mu Yeol Kim. Directed and written by Hang Jun Jang, it is available for streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10. When it comes to the plot, the twisted psychological Korean drama begins with a cruel abduction in the year 1997. The storyline follows how the abducted returns home with no memory of the abduction at all. Watch the K-drama to witness an intriguing tale of murder and kidnapping.

9. Lucid Dream (2017)

Original title: Loosideu deurim

Loosideu deurim Running Time: 1 hour 41 minutes

1 hour 41 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi

Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi K Drama Star Cast: Sol Kyung gu, Go Soo, Kang Hye jeong

Sol Kyung gu, Go Soo, Kang Hye jeong Director: Joon Sung Kim

Joon Sung Kim Writer: Joon Sung Kim

Joon Sung Kim Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

This sci-fi thriller features Sol Kyung Gu, Go Soo, and Kang Hye Jeong in the lead roles. Directed and written by Joon Sung Kim, this movie is available for streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1/10. When it comes to the plot it revolves around a single dad Choi Dae Ho who is an investigative journalist. Watch the K-drama to witness how he exposes corrupt executives and politicians. He undergoes therapy to unlock his memories to find his son with the help of lucid dreams.

10. The Chase (2017)

Original title: Ban deu si jab neun da

Ban deu si jab neun da Running Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

1 hour 50 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery K Drama Star Cast: Yun shik Baek, Dong il Sung, Ho jin Chun

Yun shik Baek, Dong il Sung, Ho jin Chun Director: Kim Hong Sun

Kim Hong Sun Writer: Kim Hong Sun, Young Jong Lee

Kim Hong Sun, Young Jong Lee Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Starring the best of Yun Shik Baek, Dong Il Sung, and Ho Jin Chun, this Korean drama features the best of elements including intense drama, thriller, crime, and mystery. The 2017 drama is directed by Kim Hong Sun and written by Kim Hong Sun along with Young Jong Lee. With an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10, this Korean thriller drama is available on Netflix to stream. When it comes to the plot, the crime drama features a detective and how he works to solve an interesting case.

11. Night in Paradise (2020)

Original title: Nagwonui bam

Nagwonui bam Running Time: 2 hours 11 minutes

2 hours 11 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action, Crime

Drama, Thriller, Action, Crime K Drama Star Cast: Tae goo Eom, Jeon Yeo been, Seung Won Cha

Tae goo Eom, Jeon Yeo been, Seung Won Cha Director: Park Hoon Jung

Park Hoon Jung Writer: Park Hoon Jung

Park Hoon Jung Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

This is a noir thriller Korean film that stars Tae Goo Eom, Jeon Yeo Been, and Seung Won Cha. It is directed by Park Hoon Jung and written by Park Hoon Jung. This film offers a blend of drama, action, and crime genres and holds an IMDb rating of 6.8/10. When it comes to the plot, it features a mob war with a storyline that revolves around vengeance, death, half-siblings and so much more. The 2020 K-drama is available on Netflix to stream.

12. The 8th Night (2021)

Original title: Je8ileui bam

Je8ileui bam Running Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Horror

Drama, Thriller, Horror K Drama Star Cast: Lee Sung min, Park Hae joon, Yoo jung Kim

Lee Sung min, Park Hae joon, Yoo jung Kim Director: Kim Tae hyung

Kim Tae hyung Writer: Kim Tae hyung

Kim Tae hyung Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

This is a supernatural thriller featuring Lee Sung Min, Park Hae Joon, and Yoo Jung Kim in the lead roles. Kim Tae Hyung serves as both the director and writer for this movie, which also includes elements of drama and horror. It has an IMDb rating of 5.3/10. The Korean drama available on Netflix revolves around supernatural elements like monsters, the door to hell, and ritual killings.

13. 26 Years (2012)

Original title: 26 nyeon

26 nyeon Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime

Drama, Thriller, Crime K Drama Star Cast: Jin Goo, Hye jin Han, Soo bin Bae

Jin Goo, Hye jin Han, Soo bin Bae Director: Geun hyun Cho

Geun hyun Cho Writer: Kang Full, Hae Young Lee

Kang Full, Hae Young Lee Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Directed by Geun Hyun Cho and written by Kang Full and Hae Young Lee, "26 Years" is a gripping drama, thriller, and crime film with an IMDb rating of 6.3 out of 10. The 2012 drama stars Jin Goo, Hye Jin Han, and Soo Bin Bae. Available on Netflix to stream, this Korean movie is based on a real-life massacre in Gwanju, South Korea, back in the May of 1980. Watch the movie to witness how the family members of the dead seek revenge, 26 years later.

14. The Drug King (2019)

Original title: Ma yak wang

Ma yak wang Running Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

2 hours 19 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Drama, Thriller, Action K Drama Star Cast: Song Kang ho, Jo Jung Suk, Bae Doona

Song Kang ho, Jo Jung Suk, Bae Doona Director: Min Ho Woo

Min Ho Woo Writer: Min Ho Woo

Min Ho Woo Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

"The Drug King" is a thrilling gangster film with elements of drama, action, and thriller. It is directed and written by Min Ho Woo and features Song Kang Ho, Jo Jung Suk, and Bae Doona in the lead roles. The Korean movie holds an IMDb rating of 6.2 out of 10. The movie chronicles the life of Lee Doo Sam played by Parasite's Song Kang Ho. Watch the movie to witness how a mere jewelry smuggler turns into an infamous drug lord.

15. Steel Rain (2019)

Original title: Gangcheolbi

Gangcheolbi Running Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

2 hours 19 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Drama, Thriller, Action K Drama Star Cast: Jung Woo sung, Kwak Do won, Kim Kap su

Jung Woo sung, Kwak Do won, Kim Kap su Director: Woo seok Yang

Woo seok Yang Writer: Ha Yong Jung, Woo seok Yang

Ha Yong Jung, Woo seok Yang Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

"Steel Rain" is a political thriller directed by Woo Seok Yang and written by Ha Yong Jung and Woo Seok Yang. The film stars Jung Woo Sung, Kwak Do Won, and Kim Kap Su and incorporates drama, action, and thriller elements. It boasts an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10. The movie is a political thriller, featuring a top agent and a presidential secretary. The 2019 K-drama is available on Netflix to stream.

If you have managed to the end of this list, you have probably found not one but multiple Korean thrillers on Netflix right now. We highly recommend you to bookmark this page for future reference or simply add the thrillers that you’ve liked to your Netflix watchlist. We assure you that every above-listed Korean thriller is a complete entertainer. The list is specially curated to offer just the right kind of excitement to all the thrill seekers out there with the help of well-paced storylines and suspense-filled character-building that will keep for asking for more. Consider this a warning, With every show you pick, you sign up for a binge-fest because each of them is replete with cliffhangers and suspense-building galore that will keep you hooked.

