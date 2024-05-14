Remember Mahanati's iconic marriage scene of Gemini Ganesan and Savitri? Dulquer Salmaan calls it his favorite

As the biographical drama Mahanati recently completed 6 years, the film’s lead actor, Dulquer Salmaan, shared one of his favorite scenes from the movie. The actor recently expressed his liking for the same scene as Cinematographer Dani Lopez.

Dulquer’s reaction to Dani’s post

Remember the iconic temple scene from Mahanati where Gemini Ganesan and Savitri are watching a marriage take place? Posting about the scene, Dani shared the image on his social media.

Reacting to Dani’s story, Dulquer wrote, “What a choice of scene Dani! (heart emojis)”. He, too, expressed his liking for the scene where Savitri (played by Keerthy Suresh) and Gemini Ganesan (Dulquer Salmaan) meet at a temple.

More about Mahanati

Mahanati is a Telugu language film starring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Aswani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

The film is a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian actress Savitri. It chronicles her journey as she goes through the highs and lows of her film career, battling fame, relationships, and addiction.

Mahanati explores the acting powerhouse that Savitri was and also sheds light on her troubled relationship with Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan.

The film boasts a stellar cast of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rajendra Prasad in supporting roles, as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Tharun Bhascker, Krish Jagarlamudi and Mohan Babu in limited cameo roles.

Mahanati is also a film that launched Dulquer Salmaan in the Telugu Film Industry and laid the foundation for his future projects, such as Sita Ramam and the upcoming Lucky Bhaskar.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies

Speaking of Dulquer’s upcoming film, he is currently filming for Lucky Bhaskar, which is written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role opposite Dulquer.

Lucky Bhaskar has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, with the music for the film being composed by G.V. Prakash.

Lucky Bhaskar promises to be a heist-thriller and follows the story of Bhaskar, an ordinary man, and his extraordinary journey. The film is expected to hit the big screens in July 2024 in theatres.

