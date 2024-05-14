10 best Aishwarya Rai dialogues that are captivating

Aishwarya Rai dialogues never fail to impress the audiences as she has mastered it. She is one of the talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Aishwarya has done several successful films which became super hits at the box office. Her movies are not only famous for her acting skills but also the way she delivers her dialogues, mesmerizing everyone.

From Devdas, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Mohabbatein, Aishwarya Rai dialogues are some of the best that never feel old.

Here are the 10 best Aishwarya Rai dialogues that prove her acting prowess

1. “Sau andheron mein bhi roshan ho, us haqeeqat ki talash hai … teri dehleez pe chhod aaye, us mohabbat ki talash hai … jhukne ki ibaadat ko toh samjhe jahaan walon … katne pe joh haasil ho, us jannat ki talash hai”

Aishwarya Rai dialogues from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil are some of the most loved as they are in shayari forms and paint the depths of deep love.

The translation would be like - You are the light even in darkness, we are in search of truth… I jumped on your threshold, I am in search of love… You have understood the prayer of bowing…I am in search of that heaven which can be achieved after a hurt.

2. “Main kisi ki zaroorat nahi, khwaish banna chahti hu”

This one-liner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil reflects women's desires and needs.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma narrates a story of love and friendship that revolves around Ayan Sengar, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Anushka plays the character of Alizeh, another affluent girl who lives in London. The story revolves around whether Ayan and Alizeh end up together or if Alizeh stays with Ali. In the movie, Aishwarya plays the role of Saba.

3. “Kabhi kabhi insaan kuch nahi kehkar bhi … sab kuch keh deta hai”

Sometimes a person says everything even after saying nothing.

This is from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya in the lead roles, the story follows a newlywed man realizing that his wife is in love with another man. He decides to bring them together ignoring the contempt he may receive and takes his wife to Italy in pursuit of her love.

4. “Kisi bhi insaan ka dil jeetne ke liye … uske mann mein jhankna padta hai … uski choti choti khushiya, choti peedayein, vishvas aur dhadkano se judna padta hai”

To know the heart of any human being… one has to look into his/her mind… one has to connect with his/her little happiness, little pain, faith and heartbeats.

This is from the movie Jodhaa Akbar. Co-starring Hrithik Roshan , the film tells the story of the fiery Rajput princess named Jodhaa who is compelled by political circumstances to wed the Mughal Emperor Akbar. They end up falling in true love with respect and adoration.

5. “Jiss waqt tumhare saath hoti hoon, uss waqt badnaami ka bhi darr nahi lagta”

When I am with you, there is no fear of being defamed.

This dialogue is from Devdas. The movie is based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

6. “Dus saal pehle tumhare naam ka diya jalaya tha maine. Aur usse aaj tak bhujne nahi diya"

Extracted from the movie Devdas, the translation would be - I had lit a lamp in your name ten years ago. And till today I have not let it extinguish. This line denotes the definiton of a passionate love.

7. "Mohabbat bahut khoobsurat hoti hai ... toh kya hua agar woh apne saath thoda sa dard laati hai”

Love is beautiful... So what if it brings with it a little pain?

This is one of the best Aishwarya Rai dialogues from the movie Mohabbatein. Gurukul's strict principal Narayan does not believe in love and also prevents his students from following their passions. However, things take a turn when a music teacher questions his authority.

8. “Mujhe samjhane ki koshish mat karna ... kyun ki agar samjhaoge toh samajh jaaoongi ... agar samajh gayi toh bikhar jaaoongi”

Don't try to make me understand... because if you make me understand, I will understand... if I understand, I will fall apart. This is also from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

I don’t want to be your need but desire.

This dialogue of Aishwarya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil never fails to captivate us.

10. “Har cheez ki keemat hoti hai ... pata sirf yeh karna hota hai ki kise aur kaise khareedna hai”

Everything has a price... you just have to know who to buy from and how.

This is from the movie Jazbaa co-starring Jackie Shroff, Irrfan Khan, and others. It revolves around an attorney who is forced to defend an unsavory criminal after his daughter is kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to make her appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival starting from 14th May. The festival will conclude on May 25.

