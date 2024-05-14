13 best Punjabi movies that deserves a place in your watchlist
Punjabi movies have taken over the hearts and minds of cinema-goers and how. Here are some of the best Punjabi movies handpicked for your watchlist.
There’s no doubt that Punjabi movies are ruling the global space and we aren’t even complaining. Filled with the warmth of stories rooted in India, these tales are no less than fulfilling entertainment rides. Here are some of the best Punjabi movies that you must surely add to your watchlist.
13 best Punjabi movies that will leave your heart filled with love and warmth:-
1. Angrej (2015)
- Director: Simerjit Singh
- Cast: Amrinder Gill, Sargun Mehta, Aditi Sharma, Ammy Virk
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Genre: Romance
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Set in pre-independence India, the film follows Angrej, a young man from a rural village who falls in love with a village girl Maado. The movie beautifully explores several cultural nuances, traditions, and humor of Punjab.
2. Qismat (2018)
- Directors: Jagdeep Sidhu, Sagar
- Cast: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Guggu Gill, Tania
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Shiva, a carefree young man studying in Chandigarh, falls deeply in love with Bani. However, their love faces obstacles due to societal norms and an arranged marriage that awaits Shiva.
3. Ardaas Karaan (2019)
- Director: Gippy Grewal
- Cast: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sapna Pabbi, Malkeet Rauni
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Genre: Drama
- Release Year: 2019
- Where to Watch: Dailymotion
Three elderly men, each dealing with personal struggles, come together to impart life lessons to their families. It’s a tale of unity, compassion, and the power of collective wisdom which largely makes it stand out as one of the best Punjabi movies.
4. Sardar Mohammad (2017)
- Director: Harry Bhatti
- Cast: Tarsem Jassar, Karamjit Anmol, Rahul Jungral, Sardar Sohi
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Genre: Biography, Comedy
- Release Year: 2017
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on true events during the partition of India, the film tells the story of Sardar Mohammad, an infant saved by an Indian Sikh police officer. As Sardar grows up, he questions his identity, belonging, and the impact of historical events on his life.
5. Shareek (2015)
- Director: Navaniat Singh
- Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill, Mukul Dev, Guggu Gill
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Genre: Drama, Family
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film revolves around the family dynamics of the Sandhu clan. Two brothers, Jassa and Dara, find themselves on opposing sides due to family disputes and secrets and what happens further is a tale to watch.
6. Punjab 1984 (2014)
- Director: Anurag Singh
- Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kirron Kher, Pawan Malhotra, Sonam Bajwa
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Genre: Drama, Family, History
- Release Year: 2014
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a mother named Satwant Kaur searches for her missing son, Shivjeet Singh. Shivjeet has been wrongly accused of being a terrorist. This is one of the best Punjabi movies on Amazon Prime.
7. Carry on Jatta (2012)
- Director: Smeep Kang
- Cast: Gippy Grewal, Mahie Gill, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Genre: Comedy
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jass lies to his wife about being an orphan to avoid revealing his true family background. Chaos ensues when his lie spirals out of control, leading to hilarious situations.
8. Laung Laachi (2018)
- Director: Amberdeep Singh
- Cast: Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk, Amberdeep Singh, Veet Baljit
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The movie revolves around Laachi, who marries Mehnga but wants to experience love. They play a game of pretending to be strangers while living together. However, complications arise when a famous singer becomes infatuated with Laachi.
9. Sajjan Singh Rangroot (2018)
- Director: Pankaj Batra
- Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sunanda Sharma, Yograj Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Genre: War, Drama
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema
Based on true events during World War I, the film portrays the experiences of Sikh soldiers from the British Indian Army fighting on the Western Front. It follows Sajjan Singh, a Sikh soldier, and his comrades as they face the challenges of war.
10. Sufna (2020)
- Director: Jagdeep Sidhu
- Cast: Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu, Seema Kaushal
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Release Year: 2020
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
A romantic drama about Jeet who’s a carefree youth, and Teg, a cotton picker. Sparks fly when their paths cross in Canada. Teg encourages Jeet to study and improve his life. Their friendship turns into love making it one of the best Punjabi romantic movies to watch.
11. Jatt & Juliet (2012)
- Director: Anurag Singh
- Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, Rana Ranbir
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Stark opposites, Fateh Singh (Jatt) and Pooja (Juliet), reach Canada with dreams in their eyes. Their different outlooks on life lead to sparks flying, but fate has other ideas that are enough to leave you on the edge of your seat.
12. Chal Mera Putt (2019)
- Director: Janjot Singh
- Cast: Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2019
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
The story revolves around six Punjabis from India and Pakistan struggling to settle in Birmingham. It explores their challenges, lasting friendships, and efforts to obtain permanent residency.
13. Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur (2016):
- Cast: Harman Baweja, Pawan Kalra, Om Puri
- Director: Harry Baweja
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Movie Genre: Animation
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur is a profound and courageous story that depicts how Guru Grace transformed Banda Singh Bahadur, enabling him to lead the Sikh army in Punjab.
Punjabi movies are filled with the flavors of rooted culture and stories that the country truly resonates with. Which of these Punjabi movies have you watched or are you going to watch after our recommendation? Tell us @pinkvilla
