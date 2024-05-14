13 best Punjabi movies that deserves a place in your watchlist

There’s no doubt that Punjabi movies are ruling the global space and we aren’t even complaining. Filled with the warmth of stories rooted in India, these tales are no less than fulfilling entertainment rides. Here are some of the best Punjabi movies that you must surely add to your watchlist.

13 best Punjabi movies that will leave your heart filled with love and warmth:-

1. Angrej (2015)

Director: Simerjit Singh

Simerjit Singh Cast: Amrinder Gill, Sargun Mehta, Aditi Sharma, Ammy Virk

Amrinder Gill, Sargun Mehta, Aditi Sharma, Ammy Virk IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Genre: Romance

Romance Release Year: 2015

2015 Where to Watch: YouTube

Set in pre-independence India, the film follows Angrej, a young man from a rural village who falls in love with a village girl Maado. The movie beautifully explores several cultural nuances, traditions, and humor of Punjab.

2. Qismat (2018)

Directors: Jagdeep Sidhu, Sagar

Jagdeep Sidhu, Sagar Cast: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Guggu Gill, Tania

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Guggu Gill, Tania IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Year: 2018

2018 Where to Watch: YouTube

Shiva, a carefree young man studying in Chandigarh, falls deeply in love with Bani. However, their love faces obstacles due to societal norms and an arranged marriage that awaits Shiva.

Advertisement

3. Ardaas Karaan (2019)

Director: Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal Cast: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sapna Pabbi, Malkeet Rauni

Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sapna Pabbi, Malkeet Rauni IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Genre: Drama

Drama Release Year: 2019

2019 Where to Watch: Dailymotion

Three elderly men, each dealing with personal struggles, come together to impart life lessons to their families. It’s a tale of unity, compassion, and the power of collective wisdom which largely makes it stand out as one of the best Punjabi movies.

4. Sardar Mohammad (2017)

Director: Harry Bhatti

Harry Bhatti Cast: Tarsem Jassar, Karamjit Anmol, Rahul Jungral, Sardar Sohi

Tarsem Jassar, Karamjit Anmol, Rahul Jungral, Sardar Sohi IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Genre: Biography, Comedy

Biography, Comedy Release Year: 2017

2017 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on true events during the partition of India, the film tells the story of Sardar Mohammad, an infant saved by an Indian Sikh police officer. As Sardar grows up, he questions his identity, belonging, and the impact of historical events on his life.

5. Shareek (2015)

Director: Navaniat Singh

Navaniat Singh Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill, Mukul Dev, Guggu Gill

Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill, Mukul Dev, Guggu Gill IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Genre: Drama, Family

Drama, Family Release Year: 2015

2015 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film revolves around the family dynamics of the Sandhu clan. Two brothers, Jassa and Dara, find themselves on opposing sides due to family disputes and secrets and what happens further is a tale to watch.

6. Punjab 1984 (2014)

Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kirron Kher, Pawan Malhotra, Sonam Bajwa

Diljit Dosanjh, Kirron Kher, Pawan Malhotra, Sonam Bajwa IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Genre: Drama, Family, History

Drama, Family, History Release Year: 2014

2014 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a mother named Satwant Kaur searches for her missing son, Shivjeet Singh. Shivjeet has been wrongly accused of being a terrorist. This is one of the best Punjabi movies on Amazon Prime.

7. Carry on Jatta (2012)

Director: Smeep Kang

Smeep Kang Cast: Gippy Grewal, Mahie Gill, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon

Gippy Grewal, Mahie Gill, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jass lies to his wife about being an orphan to avoid revealing his true family background. Chaos ensues when his lie spirals out of control, leading to hilarious situations.

8. Laung Laachi (2018)

Director: Amberdeep Singh

Amberdeep Singh Cast: Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk, Amberdeep Singh, Veet Baljit

Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk, Amberdeep Singh, Veet Baljit IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Year: 2018

2018 Where to Watch: Netflix

The movie revolves around Laachi, who marries Mehnga but wants to experience love. They play a game of pretending to be strangers while living together. However, complications arise when a famous singer becomes infatuated with Laachi.

9. Sajjan Singh Rangroot (2018)

Director: Pankaj Batra

Pankaj Batra Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sunanda Sharma, Yograj Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu

Diljit Dosanjh, Sunanda Sharma, Yograj Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Genre: War, Drama

War, Drama Release Year: 2018

2018 Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Based on true events during World War I, the film portrays the experiences of Sikh soldiers from the British Indian Army fighting on the Western Front. It follows Sajjan Singh, a Sikh soldier, and his comrades as they face the challenges of war.

10. Sufna (2020)

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Jagdeep Sidhu Cast: Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu, Seema Kaushal

Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu, Seema Kaushal IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release Year: 2020

2020 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A romantic drama about Jeet who’s a carefree youth, and Teg, a cotton picker. Sparks fly when their paths cross in Canada. Teg encourages Jeet to study and improve his life. Their friendship turns into love making it one of the best Punjabi romantic movies to watch.

11. Jatt & Juliet (2012)

Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, Rana Ranbir

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, Rana Ranbir IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Stark opposites, Fateh Singh (Jatt) and Pooja (Juliet), reach Canada with dreams in their eyes. Their different outlooks on life lead to sparks flying, but fate has other ideas that are enough to leave you on the edge of your seat.

12. Chal Mera Putt (2019)

Director: Janjot Singh

Janjot Singh Cast: Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti

Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Year: 2019

2019 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

The story revolves around six Punjabis from India and Pakistan struggling to settle in Birmingham. It explores their challenges, lasting friendships, and efforts to obtain permanent residency.

13. Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur (2016):

Cast : Harman Baweja, Pawan Kalra, Om Puri

: Harman Baweja, Pawan Kalra, Om Puri Director : Harry Baweja

: Harry Baweja IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Movie Genre : Animation

: Animation Release Year : 2016

: 2016 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur is a profound and courageous story that depicts how Guru Grace transformed Banda Singh Bahadur, enabling him to lead the Sikh army in Punjab.

Punjabi movies are filled with the flavors of rooted culture and stories that the country truly resonates with. Which of these Punjabi movies have you watched or are you going to watch after our recommendation? Tell us @pinkvilla

