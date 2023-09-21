Lee Dong Wook's bromance chemistry with Gong Yoo, Kim Bum, or Wi Ha Joon; pick your favorite pairing

Actor Lee Dong Wook is known for his exemplary acting skills and striking visuals. He has also taken over fans' hearts with his chemistry alongside his co-stars. Not just when he plays along with his love interests but also his male lead actors like Gong Yoo, Kim Bum, and Wi Ha Joon. It's time for you to take our poll and pick your favorite bromance chemistry displayed by Lee Dong Wook.

Lee Dong Wook's bromance chemistry

The Goblin actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are widely known as the Grim Reaper and Goblin duo and are loved by fans to date. Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum appeared as the fox brothers in the Tale of Nine Tailed series, this bromance chemistry portrayed by the actors is also very popular as they perfectly illustrated the love-hate relationship. Wi Ha Joon played the role of Lee Dong Wook's alter ego who took actions that Lee Dong Wook, a corrupt cop, would never take. The two have given some hilarious and crazy moments between the two actors.

