Dr. Romantic 3 dictates weekly K-drama ratings chart, Lee Dong Wook takes top spot for buzzworthy actors list

June has begun and the top 10 K-drama rating list is out with ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ reigning at no.1. At the same time, Lee Dong Wook ruled the top 10 actors rating list at the top spot. The main lead of Dr. Romantic 3, Ahn Hyo Seop, ranked no. 4 following the new entry of Yoo Yeon Seok as they both go against each other in the series.

Top 10 K-dramas: First week of June

Taking the number one spot on the K-drama rating, Dr. Romantic 3 remains untouched entering its final week by receiving all-time high ratings. 3 K-dramas finished the final week by taking the next 3 spots, Doctor Cha on no.2, The Tale of Nine Tailed 1938 on no.3, and The Good Bad Mother on no. 4. The next spots were taken by two K-dramas both starring actor Kim Dong Wook, ‘Delightfully Deceitful’ and ‘My Perfect Stranger’ respectively. On no.7 we have ‘The Real Has Come’ starring Ahn Jae Hyun. ‘Battle for Happiness’ and ‘Woman in a Veil’ are on spots no.8 and no.9 respectively. A K-drama that created a buzz just by its trailer and has not even started airing yet starring Girls Generation’s YoonA and Lee Junho, ‘King The Land’ took the last spot on the list.

Top 10 Actors: First Week of June

On no. 1 we have Lee Dong Wook ruling the chart along with co-star Kim So Yeon on no.8. Uhm Jung Hwa takes the second spot just like the drama itself, we also see co-stars Kim Byung Chul, and Min Woo Hyuk on no.6 and no.10 respectively. We see The Good Bad Mother’s Lee Do Hyun taking the third spot on the list following Ahn Hyo Seop and Yoo Yeon Seok from Dr. Romantic 3 on no.4 and no.5 respectively. Co-stars Chun Woo Hee and Kim Dong Wook from Delightfully Deceitful are on no.7 and no.9.

As we see three different K-dramas closing with amazingly high ratings, we will definitely witness dire changes in the rating list from next week. We are yet to see how Dr. Romantic 3 gets rated in the final week of the drama.