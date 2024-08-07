7 TV shows with Ma Dong Seok we bet you would love to watch

TV shows with Ma Dong Seok showcase his remarkable versatility and charismatic presence. Whether commanding attention with his intense roles or providing a lighter touch, Ma Dong Seok, also known as Don Lee, brings a unique flair to every character he plays.

From gritty crime dramas to comedic gems, his performances are a testament to his wide-ranging talent. If you're a fan of compelling storytelling and his powerful acting, as seen in the role of Gilgamesh from the Marvels, these TV shows featuring Ma Dong Seok are sure to captivate you.

Here's a curated list of both standout hits and essential series to watch!

7 best TV shows with Ma Dong Seok to binge this weekend

1. Robber

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Hae Sook

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Release year: 2008

Genre: Romance, drama

In the gripping drama Robbery, Jin Dal Rae’s life takes unexpected turns after her husband’s tragic death. As she navigates motherhood and the challenges of starting anew, she’s thrust into the paths of two vastly different men.

Chairman Kim, with his unconventional proposal, and Kwon Oh Joon, a charming con artist with a troubled past. Amidst the intrigue and deception, Dal-rae’s journey unfolds in a tale of love, resilience, and unexpected alliances.

2. Swallow the Sun

Cast: Ji Sung, Sung Yu Ri, Lee Wan, Jun Kwang Ryul, Ma Dong Seok

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2009

Genre: Action, romance, drama

Swallow the Sun unfolds a gripping saga set in the 1960s-70s Jeju Island, where a rebellious criminal, Kim Il Hwan, escapes to love and loss with a haenyo, Ahn Mi Yeon. Their tragic romance leads to a son, Kim Jung Woo, who grows up to intertwine his fate with a powerful businessman’s son and his first love, Lee Soo Hyun.

As Jung Woo's quest for truth and revenge spans Las Vegas to South Africa, he returns to Jeju Island, where everything began, seeking redemption and resolution.

3. Dr. Champ

Cast: Kim So Yeon, Uhm Tae Woong, Jung Gyu Woon, Cha Ye Ryun, Ma Dong Seok

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2010

Genre: Sport, Romance

Dr. Champ centers on Kim Yeon Woo, an orthopedic doctor who starts anew at Taereung National Village, where Olympic dreams and personal dramas collide. Amidst the intense training environment, Yeon Woo finds herself entangled in a love triangle with judo athlete Park Ji Heon and the facility’s brooding director; Lee Do Wook.

As rivalry brews with swimming coach Hee Young, the tensions between professional ambition and romance create a thrilling, emotional whirlwind.

4. Flower Band

Cast: Sung Joon, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Myung Soo, Jung Eui Chul, MinMin Seok, Yoo Min Kyu, Lee Hyun Jae, Ma Dong Seok

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2012

Genre: Teen, romance, music

Flower Band tells the riveting tale of Eye Candy, an underground rock group led by the dynamic Joo Byung Hee. As they battle rival bands and navigate school life at Jungsang High, their dreams of musical glory are marred by intense rivalry and personal tragedy.

After Byung Hee's shocking death, the band must face the crushing loss of their leader while striving to achieve their dreams. Through the trials and triumphs, Flower Band explores the raw emotions and unbreakable spirit of youth.

5. Bad Guys

Cast: Kim Sang Joong, Park Hae Jin, Ma Dong Seok, Jo Dong Hyuk, Kang Ye Won

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2014

Genre: Police procedural, crime, action, thriller

Bad Guys plunges into the gritty world of justice as Detective Oh Gu Tak assembles a rogue team of criminals to tackle the city's most elusive serial killer. Driven by personal loss and unyielding resolve, Gu Tak recruits a genius psychopath, a ruthless mob boss, and a skilled hitman, offering them reduced sentences in exchange for help.

As they navigate a labyrinth of crime and deception, they uncover a chilling pattern of murders, racing against time to stop a network of killers.

6. Sense8

Cast: Aml Ameen, Bae Doona, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Terrance Mann, Anupam Kher, Naveen Andrews

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Science, fiction, drama

Sense8 unveils a mesmerizing world where eight strangers across the globe are mysteriously linked, sharing thoughts, skills, and emotions. From the bustling streets of Nairobi to the vibrant pulse of Berlin, the show weaves a tapestry of empathy and connection.

As they navigate their newfound abilities and confront the shadowy Biologic Preservation Organization, they form a powerful alliance, challenging the boundaries of identity and humanity. This visually stunning, emotionally charged series is a bold exploration of unity in diversity.

7. Squad38

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Seo In Guk, Choi Soo Young

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Revenge, crime

Squad 38 blends comedy and drama as civil servant Baek Sung Il teams up with the cunning fraudster Yang Jeong Do to tackle Korea's most elusive tax evaders. With Baek leading the charge from the Tax Collection Bureau and Yang using his swindling skills, the duo forms an unlikely but effective partnership.

Together with the sharp-witted Cheon Sung Hee, they embark on a high-stakes mission to recover unpaid taxes while navigating the pitfalls of deception and bureaucracy. The series cleverly mixes action and humor, making tax collection an unexpectedly thrilling pursuit.

TV shows with Ma Dong Seok are a gateway to some of the most engaging and diverse storytelling you can find. His ability to seamlessly switch from intense drama to lighthearted comedy highlights his incredible range as an actor. Whether you’re drawn to the gritty underworld of Bad Guys or the global intrigue of Sense8, Ma Dong Seok's performances never fail to impress.

So grab your remote, settle in, and enjoy a weekend binge-watching these standout series. With Ma Dong Seok at the helm, you’re in for a captivating ride through his dynamic world of television.

