Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Seo Eun Soo, more shine at script read for crime action series Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958, MBC's anticipated drama, recently unveiled snapshots and a video capturing its script reading session. Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Seo Eun Soo, and other cast members showcased their talent and enthusiasm during the event.

Plot of Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958 is set to serve as a prequel to the beloved Korean series Chief Inspector, which captivated audiences for 18 years from 1971 to 1989, achieving remarkable ratings peaking at 70 percent during its prime. While the original series was set in the 1970s and 1980s (contemporary to its airing), "Chief Detective 1958" will delve even further back in time, to the year 1958. The drama will center around the story of Park Young Han, an ambitious detective renowned for his high arrest rate of petty thieves. Joined by three charismatic colleagues, Park Young Han sets out to challenge the prevailing corruption norms of the era.

Script Read for Chief Detective 1958

Director Kim Sung Hoon and writer Kim Young Shin attended the script reading session alongside cast members Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo, Seo Eun Soo, Choi Duk Moon, Jung Soo Bin, and Choi Bool Am.

Lee Je Hoon adeptly embodies the younger Park Young Han, a resilient detective fresh from the countryside and now navigating the bustling streets of Seoul. His portrayal captures Park Young Han's unwavering resolve for justice, balanced with moments that reveal his compassionate nature. Viewers eagerly anticipate the guest appearance of veteran actor Choi Bool Am, who portrayed Park Young Han in the original series, in Chief Detective 1958. His presence at the script reading sparks curiosity about the dynamic chemistry he will share with Lee Je Hoon's portrayal of the character.

Advertisement

Lee Dong Hwi shines in his role as Detective Kim Sang Soon, nicknamed the "crazy dog" of the Jongnam Police Station. As the bold and resilient Kim Sang Soon grows weary of societal corruption, he encounters Park Young Han, an unwavering detective who transforms Sang Soon's perspective. The delightful chemistry between Lee Je Hoon and Lee Dong Hwi brings an additional layer of charm to their characters, enhancing the viewing experience.

Choi Woo Sung impresses with his portrayal of Jo Kyung Hwan, a young man endowed with remarkable strength. With aspirations to emulate Park Young Han's impactful contributions to society, Kyung Hwan joins the Jongnam Police Station. Meanwhile, Yoon Hyun Soo delivers a stellar performance as Seo Ho Jung, a man from a privileged background who evolves into the strategist of the Jongnam Police Station.

Seo Eun Soo takes on the role of Lee Hye Joo, the enchanting and well-informed proprietor of the Jongnam Seorim bookstore. With her captivating performance, Seo Eun Soo breathes life into the character of Lee Hye Joo, and her on-screen chemistry with Lee Je Hoon ignites a flurry of emotions among viewers. Additionally, present at the script reading were Choi Duk Moon, portraying Park Young Han's mentor, Yoo Dae Chun, an experienced police officer deeply committed to his duty. Jung Soo Bin also attended, taking on the role of Bong Nan Sil, a high school student and avid enthusiast of mystery novels.

Reflecting on the script reading, the production team of Chief Detective 1958 noted the impeccable synergy among the actors. They emphasized the significance of having Choi Bool Am, who portrayed Park Young Han in the original series, join the event, adding a layer of depth and meaning to the experience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 8 Years Of Signal: Exploring the intense-creative thriller starring Lee Je Hoon, Cho Jin Woo, Kim Hye Soo