BLACKPINK’s Rosé sends coffee truck to Jisoo at Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop’s Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint sets

The highly anticipated upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, featuring Lee Min Ho, Nana, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Park Ho San, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, has officially commenced filming. To show support for her fellow bandmate Jisoo, Rosé made a thoughtful gesture by sending a coffee truck to the set of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, demonstrating her love, support and encouragement.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé sends coffee truck for Jisoo on Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint set

BLACKPINK’s Rosé showed her heartfelt support for her bandmate Jisoo. The film has been generating considerable buzz as it is an adaptation of the popular web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, boasting a star-studded cast with top actors and actresses. On January 31, Jisoo expressed her gratitude on Instagram Stories, thanking Rosé for the thoughtful gesture of sending a coffee truck to the set of her upcoming film adaptation of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.

Sharing a photo of herself alongside the coffee truck, Jisoo tagged Rosé and expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thanks to my beloved Chaeng-squirrel, I felt secure during filming. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Fighting!”

Meanwhile, the banner adorning the top of the truck sent by Rosé reads, “Please take good care of our Jisoo-nie. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint hit the jackpot!” Jisoo also shared a photo of the adorable stickers on the truck's cup sleeves, which read, “Rosé is rooting for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint!” This prompted fans to reminisce about how Rosé has always been the first to show support through thoughtful gifts for her fellow members.

Advertisement

More about Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is adapted from a web novel of the same name, narrating the tale of Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop), whose reality transforms into the world depicted in the web novel he once read, with Yoo Joong Hyuk (Lee Min Ho) as the central character. Apart from the web novel, the ongoing webtoon adaptation is also garnering significant affection from fans.

The upcoming film will be directed by Kim Byung Woo, known for his work on The Terror Live and Take Point. Kim will collaborate with REALIES Pictures, the production company renowned for the Along with the Gods series. Additionally, Smilegate, a global entertainment group, will mark its first investment in a Korean film through Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. Jisoo will portray the character Lee Ji Hye, known for her exceptional strength, who navigates various challenges alongside Yoo Joong Hyuk in the film.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint: Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more snapped at script read