Valentine’s Day special poll: Lee Jong Suk, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Min Ho and more; VOTE for best K-drama boyfriend

Valentine's Day becomes even more perfect when spent with a loved one, especially if that special someone happens to be one of the swoon-worthy K-drama boyfriends. One of the reasons why K-dramas are so addicting is the presence of these dashing leads who make our hearts flutter with every sweet gesture and beaming smile. Over the years, numerous male leads have set high standards when it comes to K-drama boyfriend material.

From the beloved sweetheart Lee Jong Suk as Kang Cheol in W: Two Worlds, to the sunshine boy Jung Joon Hyung, portrayed by Nam Joo Hyuk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and the swoon-worthy Lee Min Ho as Heo Joon Jae in Legend Of The Blue Sea, these K-drama boyfriends have captured our hearts and will always hold a special place in our affections.

Boyfriends in K-drama land possess the perfect blend of visuals, personalities, and charm that can sweep you off your feet in an instant. Whether it's the classic chaebol heir, the man in uniform, the supportive co-worker or boss, the country guy, and so many more, you're sure to encounter a diverse array of irresistible characters when you delve into the world of K-drama boyfriends. From Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to Kang Tae Oh in Extraordinary Attorney Woo; pick your favorite boyfriend from K-dramaland.

