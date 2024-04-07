Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In mark 1st wedding anniversary with surreal UNSEEN glimpses; see photos

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary on April 7 and to make this day memorable, the My Dearest actor shared pictures from the wedding shoot on her social media. She also shared a picture of their daughter who was born earlier this February. The couple had announced that they began dating back in 2020 and got married in 2023.

Lee Da In shares photos with husband Lee Seung Gi to celebrate 1st marriage anniversary

On April 7, Lee Da In took to Instagram and shared pictures from her wedding photo shoot with her husband Lee Seung Gi. The actors tied the knot on April 7 last year and today is the happy couple's wedding anniversary. See the photo here.

More about Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married to each other on April 7, 2023. In November 2023, they announced that they were pregnant and confirmed the birth of their first child. Lee Da In's agency 9 Ato Entertainment released a statement and said, 'With immense pleasure, we would like to share the exciting news of the commencement of a new journey for Lee Da In into motherhood. She is gratefully embracing the new phase of her life that will turn February next year."

Later in February 2024, the couple gave birth to their adorable daughter.

Lee Seung Gi is not only a talented actor but a singer as well. He has impressed his audience with songs like A Song That Will Make You Smile and Losing You. As an actor, he has impressed the audience with projects like Mouse, Vagabond, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, and more.

Lee Da In is an actor who last appeared in the hit drama My Dearest in 2023 which received a lot of love and attention. The series is a romantic drama set in the Joseon period. Lee Da In has also worked in popular shows like Hwarang and Alice.

