Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In celebrate one year of marriage with first glimpse of baby daughter; See PIC

Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi celebrated their first marriage anniversary today. To mark the blissful day, the star couple finally revealed a glimpse of their baby daughter. See pictures here.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Apr 07, 2024  |  05:28 PM IST |  6.1K
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, their daughter's glimpse; Image Courtesy: Lee Da In's Instagram
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, their daughter's glimpse; Image Courtesy: Lee Da In's Instagram

The famous star couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, after dating for two years, tied the knot last year. Today, the couple celebrates their first marriage anniversary. To mark the joyful day Lee Da In shared a few unseen pictures from their wedding day. Adding to the happiness, Lee Da In also gave the first glimpse of their baby daughter. 

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In mark their first marriage anniversary by sharing baby daughter’s unseen photo

Lee Seung Gi, the celebrated star of the beloved fantasy K-drama My Girlfriend is a Gumiho who made his real-life love story complete by marrying Lee Da In. The couple tied the knot in a secluded ceremony on April 7, 2023, at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas in Seoul. 


Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi celebrated one year of blissful marriage today. To mark the significant day in their life Lee Da In revealed some unseen wedding pictures. She posted a series of couple portraits and her solo photographs from their wedding day. Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi welcomed their firstborn baby girl on February 6, 2024. 

Lee Da In sharing her contentment on this ecstatic day, the actress shared the first glimpse of her and Lee Seung Gi’s baby daughter. The My Dearest actress shared a heartwarming photo of their baby daughter with a glimpse of the couple holding her feet in a snap. The actress captioned the Instagram story “and we became a family of three”. 

Lee Da In's Instagram story sharing glimpse of baby daughter with Lee Seung Gi

More about Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi is a South Korean actor, host, and singer. He is well known for his roles in K-dramas My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Vagabond, Mouse, and The Law Cafe among many others. 

Lee Seung Gi’s wife, Lee Da In is a South Korean actress who is known for captivating audiences with her acting in Alice, My Dearest, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Doctor Prisoner, and more. 

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have been going strong as a couple from dating to becoming proud parents of a daughter.

Credits: Lee Da In's Instagram
