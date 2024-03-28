Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s complete relationship timeline

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are a popular South Korean couple and their relationship has not been one without drama. Their relationship today stands strong but it is interesting to note the journey they took together as a couple was not easy.

Lee Seung In is a renowned actor who has given many iconic dramas like My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, A Korean Odyssey, Mouse, Vagabond, and many more. His notable singing career and presence as a host adds to his astonishing work chart. Lee Seung Gi created a name for himself with his debut single Because You’re My Woman and he accolades as the best newcomer of 2004. Lee Seung Gi’s work as a host made him a household name in South Korea, with his beginning as a permanent cast member of 1 Night 2 Days’ first season. He later went on to work in shows like Strong Heart, Journey to the West, Busted!, Sing Again, and more.

Lee Seung Gi’s wife, Lee Da In is a South Korean actress like her husband and is known for her roles in My Dearest, Alice, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and more. She is the daughter of veteran actors Kyeon Mi Ri and Im Young Gyu. South Korean industry and fans are always involved and interested in the relationships of stars, unsurprisingly Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s relationship was nothing new. Here is a detailed mapping of their relationship.

Mapping Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s relationship

How did Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In meet?

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In started dating each other in 2020, they met as fellow actors. Their shared love for golf and acting brought them closer.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In confirm dating; Following backlash

Lee Da In’s agency 9ATO Entertainment confirmed their relationship in May 2021 by saying that the actors had met five or six months ago and had been getting to know each other with mutual feelings.

The news was met with mixed feelings from the fans as unknown to some Lee Da In’s family had been under fire for criminal charges against them. Lee Seung Gi’s wife’s stepfather Lee Hong Heon married her mother in 1998 and officially adopted her and her sister Lee Yu Bi. Lee Hong Heon was charged with stock market manipulation and insider trading in 2009 and 2018. He has been arrested for the same.

Given this history, many Lee Seung Gi fans protested against their relationship quite strongly. Some had sent protesting LED trucks in the actor’s neighborhood. However, none of this managed to keep the lovely couple apart and they continued their relationship.

Breakup speculations

In the year 2022, some fans started speculating that the couple had broken up. There were no big bases for the said rumor but the news was soon getting fire in the industry all the while the star couple kept their silence. However, in June, Lee Seung Gi came forward and spoke on the matter on his official website, assuring nothing had changed and they were still in a loving relationship.

The Mouse actor further added he had been keeping silent as he thought words would not do justice to what he was feeling. Adding to the actor’s problems at the time, he had known that his agency HOOK Entertainment had been scamming him. In December of that same year, Lee Seung Gi filed a lawsuit against the CEO and company directors of HOOK Entertainment.

Lee Da In-Lee Seung Gi’s Marriage Announcement

Amidst drama, scams, and other problems, the dreamy couple managed to stay strong. Lee Seung Gi who was head over heels for his beloved, took to his Instagram to make the special announcement. On February 7, 2023, the actor wrote a post revealing that he had proposed to the woman he loved and she said yes. They planned to get married on April 7 of that year.

Lee Seung Gi in his post had written that it was the most important decision of his life. He had decided to spend his future life with Lee Da In whom he loved dearly as a married couple. In a lovely way, the actor added that since he now had someone to take care of, he wanted to share the happy news with everyone.

Adding more about his future wife, he had said she is someone with warmth and love, someone he wants to keep beside him forever. He wanted to share happy and sad times while holding hands.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married in a private ceremony with the blessings of their family and friends at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas on April 7, 2023.

The happy couple welcomes their first child

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In announced their pregnancy on November 1, 2023. Lee Seung Gi’s agency Human Made announced on February 6, 2024, that the star couple were now proud parents of a healthy baby girl. The agency further stated that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In had given birth to the girl baby on February 5 evening, assuring both mother and child were healthy.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s relationship might have had hurdles but they together proved that love wins all. From dating to becoming parents, the dazzling couple has come a long way. We wish the lovely couple love and happiness.

