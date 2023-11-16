Lee Sung Kyung in talks to join Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young for upcoming drama Nice Guy

Lee Sung Kyung is reportedly in discussions to join the stellar cast of an upcoming drama Nice Guy alongside Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young, reported by industry insiders on November 15. The prospect of these three powerhouse actors sharing the screen is creating waves of excitement among fans.

Lee Sung Kyung’s response

In reaction to the news, a representative from Lee Sung Kyung's management company YG Entertainment stated, ‘She has been presented with an opportunity and is currently evaluating it.’

The previous year, there were reports about Lee Dong Wook considering the lead role of Seok Chul, and his agency, King Kong by Starship, mentioned that he was in the process of reviewing the offer. Additionally, in March of this year, JTBC News disclosed that Ryu Hye Young was set to join the drama as Seok Chul's younger sister, Park Seok Hee—a dependable daughter for her mother. Confirming the news, her agency, King Kong by Starship, stated, ‘She is actively engaged in discussions regarding her participation in the drama.’

Plot of the drama Nice Guy

Nice Guy depicts the journey of Seok Chul, the eldest grandson in a multi-generational family of less-than-perfect men, as he navigates through the highs and lows of life to safeguard his family, career, and love, bringing forth a blend of laughter and tears. The drama will be crafted by the talented scriptwriter Kim Woon Kyung, known for works like The Moon of Seoul, There Are Blue Birds, and Yoo Na’s Street, while the direction will be helmed by Song Hae Sung, acclaimed for projects such as Failan, Maundy Thursday, and Boomerang Family.

Lee Sung Kyung's potential collaboration with Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young has ignited a spark of excitement in the K-drama community. If confirmed, this trio’s on-screen chemistry, storytelling, and audience can have fans on the edge of their seats. As fans eagerly await further announcements, the prospect of witnessing these acclaimed actors sharing the screen is undoubtedly a delight for fans.

