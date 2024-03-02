Happy Birthday Kim Young Dae: From The Penthouse to Shooting Stars; top 5 K-dramas of the Extraordinary You star

As Kim Young Dae celebrates his 28th birthday on March 2, 2024, fans reflect on his impressive journey in the K-drama industry. From his breakout role in Extraordinary You to captivating performances in The Penthouse, Shooting Stars and beyond, let's explore the top 5 K-dramas that have showcased his extraordinary talent.

Kim Young Dae turns 28

Kim Young Dae, born on March 2, 1996, has emerged as a prominent South Korean actor with a diverse and impactful career. His breakthrough came with the high school drama Extraordinary You in 2019, gaining global recognition for his performance. Subsequently, he showcased his versatility in The Penthouse: War In Life (2020) and Cheat on Me If You Can (2020), earning him a Netizen Award at the KBS Drama Awards.

In 2022, Kim Young Dae stepped into his first leading role in the drama Shooting Stars, further solidifying his position in the industry. He continued to entertain audiences in the sageuk (historical drama) The Forbidden Marriage (2022–23). Beyond acting, he ventured into the fashion world, modeling for a brand at the 2019 Hera Seoul Fashion Week.

Advertisement

His philanthropic efforts also shine through, as he made noteworthy donations to support children in group shelters and contributed to Big Issue Korea for the underprivileged in 2022. As Kim Young Dae's star continues to rise, his dedicated fanbase eagerly anticipates his future projects and activities on both screen and stage.

Top 5 Kim Young Dae dramas to watch in celebration of his birthday

1. Extraordinary You

In Extraordinary You, Kim Young Dae delivered a standout performance as Oh Nam Joo, the male main character in the fictional world of the comic book Secret. As a second-generation chaebol and the leader of A3, Nam Joo grapples with complex relationships, including a love triangle with Lee Do Hwa. Kim Young Dae’s portrayal showcased his ability to navigate the intricacies of the character, adding depth to the K-drama's exploration of the characters' awareness of their existence within a comic book.

2. Cheat On Me If You Can

In Cheat on Me If You Can Kim Young Dae took on the role of Cha Soo Ho, a character with a layered identity. Playing a part-time convenience store worker who is revealed to be an agent of the National Intelligence Service, he showcased his versatility in portraying a character with hidden complexities. As the series unfolds with comical mystery and intense plot twists, Kim Young Dae’s performance contributed to the engaging dynamic between the lead characters, adding intrigue to the unconventional storyline of the South Korean television series.

3. The Penthouse: War in Life

In The Penthouse: War in Life, Kim Young Dae portrayed Joo Seok Hoon, a character entangled in the intricate web of wealth, power, and scandals within Hera Palace. As the son of Joo Dan Tae, Seok Hoon navigates the intense world of Cheong Ah Arts School, where ambitions run high among the privileged elite. Kim Young Dae's compelling performance showcased Seok Hoon's internal struggles and desires, adding layers to the intricate narrative of the series. Amid the drama's gripping plot twists and revelations, Kim Young Dae's portrayal contributed to the overall success of The Penthouse, solidifying his presence in the fiercely competitive world of K-dramas.

Advertisement

4. Shooting Stars

In Shooting Stars, Kim Young Dae took the center stage of Gong Tae Sung, a top star entangled in a love-hate relationship with Oh Han Byul, portrayed by Lee Sung Kyung. As a charismatic and enigmatic figure in the entertainment industry, Tae Sung's interactions with Han Byul drive the romantic and comedic elements of the series. Kim Young Dae's portrayal captured the complexities of Tae Sung's character, adding depth to the dynamic between the two leads. Amidst the backdrop of the entertainment world, his performance added significantly to the engaging narrative of love, rivalry, and personal growth in Shooting Stars.

5. Moon in the Day

In Moon in the Day, Kim Young Dae takes on a dual role, portraying both Han Jun Oh and Do Ha, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative. As Han Jun Oh, a well-known top star grappling with insecurities, and Do Ha, an elite aristocrat from Silla seeking revenge after being killed by his lover, Kim Young Dae showcases his versatility. The thousand-year-long love story between the characters unfolds as Jun Oh becomes a vessel for Do Ha's lingering soul. Kim Young Dae's nuanced performance brings depth to the intricate tale, exploring themes of love, vengeance, and the intertwining of destinies across different lifetimes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ma Dong Seok: From Train to Busan to Eternals; walk through K-star's journey to Hollywood