Reply 1988's Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship timeline: From publicly dating to break up

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol who had been dating for the past 7 years decided to call it quits. Their break up was confirmed on November 13. This came as a shock to many as fans had been rooting for this power couple after they had showcased their amazing chemistry in the hit drama Reply 1988. Here is a look at their journey till now.

Reply 1988's script reading and filming, 2015

Girl's Day's Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol came across each other as they started working for Reply 1988 together. Both were rookie actors before this project but Hyeri was already a successful idol. Ryu Jun Yeol made his acting debut with indie films before finally breaking through into the commercial scene in 2015 with the film Socialphobia in 2015. The same year he also played a supporting role in the drama The Producers which also starred IU, Go Hyo Jin, and Kim Soo Hyun. Hyeri had been a part of dramas like Schoolgirl Detectives, Hyde, Jekyll and Me.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol shot to fame as actors with their roles in Reply 1988. The two met during the script reading and displayed their amazing chemistry on screen. The first script reading took place on July 8 2015 and shooting commenced on July 31, 2015.

Reply 1988 and their on-screen chemistry, 2015-2016

Reply 1988 broadcasted from November 2015 to January 2016. Along with Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Gyung Pyo, Sung Dong Il, Ryoo Hye Young, Kim Sung Kyun, and many more amazing actors were also a part of this multi-starrer drama. Based in 1988, the drama follows the lives of neighbors who live in Ssangmundong.

The show perfectly gives the second lead syndrome as Ryu Jun Yeol plays the role of Jung Hwan who secretly loves his neighbour Duk Sun. Eventually, she also ends up falling for him. Fans shipped this couple hard but alas, Jung Hwan's character lacks the courage to speak up. While everyone assumed that they would be the end game of the series, Duk Sun ends up with Taek in a twist of fate. Fans were heartbroken as the chemistry between the two actors was amazing and they wanted the couple to end up together in the series.

While the drama was airing, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol showed their affection as they commented on each other's Instagram posts. When the final episode aired, both of them shared photos of the two on Instagram.

2016 award show appearance

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri appeared together at the attended the tvN10 Awards along with the rest of the cast of Reply 1988. Both actors took home trophies and also celebrated the occasion by posting photos with each other.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri were spotted together, in 2017

In March 2017, a South Korean media outlet disclosed photos of the two actors enjoying time out together by the lake. The report claimed that the two were secretly dating.

Reply 1988's most shipped couple confirm that they have been dating, 2017

In August 2017, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed that they had been dating. Both their agencies announced that the two have been in a relationship that developed from their friendship.

Private dating life, 2017-2023

Though they came out and declared about their relationship publicly, they kept their dating life private. They did mention each other when asked and were sometimes spotted together but for the most part, they liked to keep their matters away from public eyes.

In 2019, Hyeri was asked about her dating life with Ryu Jun Yeol during an interview. Talking about her relationship she replied that although they have busy schedules they are enjoying each other's company.

Despite their low profiles, keen fans took notice of the small details. In March and April 2021, fans realized that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had posted pictures of themselves with the same background of the beautiful sunset indicating that they were out spending time together.

In September 2022, Hyeri visited her former boyfriend's set while he was filming for Money Game for his 36th birthday. Not only did she pay him a surprise visit, but she also got a coffee truck for the production crew and staff.

The power couple's break up, 2023

On November 13, 2023, it was confirmed that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had parted ways after many deliberations. They have decided to remain friends and colleagues who support each other. This news came as a shock to fans around the world as they were rooting for the two to be the end game.

Hyeri would be appearing in the 2024 film Victory. Ryu Jun Yeol is also all set for his next release, Alienoid: Part 2 which will be released in 2024 as well.

