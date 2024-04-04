Love Reset’s Kang Ha Neul, The Glory’s Yeom Hye Ran, A Shop for Killers’ Seo Hyun Woo to lead new film 84 Square Meters; Report

Kang Ha Neul is a prominent actor in the Korean film and TV industry who has starred in many hit films and dramas. He is reportedly returning to the big screen with the upcoming film 84 Square Meters. The Glory fame actress Yeom Hye Ran and A Shop for Killers’ actor Seo Hyun Woo will join hands with him for this new film.

According to Korean media coverage on March 4, Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran, and Seo Hyun Woo have been reportedly selected to lead the upcoming Netflix original film 84 Square Meters. The film will be helmed by director Kim Tae Jun, who earlier directed the 2023 film Unlocked starring Im Si Hwan and Chun Woo Hee. The filming schedule for 84 Square Meters is slated to kick off in the first half of this year, followed by the pre-production warp-up.

This upcoming film will narrate an exhilarating tale of the residents in an apartment building and what happens when noise disturbances trigger the floors. Actor Kang Ha Neul will be portrayed as a young resident, while Yeom Hye Ran will take on the role of the apartment representative. Actor Seo Hyun Woo will reportedly transform into a reporter who lives in the same apartment as them.

In addition, Kang Ha Neul and Yeom Hye Ran will reunite through this movie after 5 years since the 2019 drama Where the Camellia Blooms. The actor starred in the lead role as Hwang Yun Sik, an Ongsan police officer. His outstanding performance in the drama left a remarkable impression on the viewers.

More about Kang Ha Neul's career graph

Over the years, the actor established a strong foothold in the K-drama land appearing in The Heirs (2013), Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), and more hit dramas.

He also starred in films like Midnight Runners (2017), Waiting for Rain (2021), Love Reset (2023), and more. Kang Ha Neul will soon appear in the much-awaited season 2 of Squid Game.

Know about actress Yeom Hye Ran and actor Seo Hyun Woo's past works

Meanwhile, actress Yeom Hye Ran also delivered a profound performance in Where the Camellia Blooms (2019). Being in the industry for over two decades now, she has been amassing an impressive portfolio filled with hit films and K-dramas.

She is best known for Mask Girl (2023), The Glory (2022), The Uncanny Counter (2020-2023), Mystic Pop-up Bar (2020), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017), Alchemy of Souls (2022), and more.

On the other hand, actor Seo Hyun Woo also paved his way in the industry with an array of strong performances in A Shop for Killers (2024), Phantom (2023), Flowers of Evil (2020), My Mister (2018), and more,

Anticipation runs high to witness the talented trio starring in the upcoming movie 84 Squares Meters.

