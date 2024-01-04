Gong Hyo Jin said THIS to Jo Jung Suk and Kang Haneul before filming Don't Dare to Dream and When the Camellia Blooms
Gong Hyo Jin has been a part of multiple hit K-dramas including Don't Dare to Dream with Jo Jung Suk and When Camellia Blooms with Kang Haneul. Here is what she said to her co-actors.
Gong Hyo Jin's shows, such as The Master's Sun, It's Okay That's Love, Don't Dare to Dream, When the Camellia Blooms, and many others, have become beloved K-dramas among fans. These shows received immense love and attention from viewers while they were on air. Recently, the actor shared some interesting details about her conversations with Jo Jung Suk and Kang Haneul during their collaborations.
Gong Hyo Jin's words to Jo Jung Suk and Kang Haneul
In the latest episode of You Quiz in the Block, Gong Hyo Jin appeared as the guest. The actor is known for being part of dramas that receive high nationwide viewership. She revealed that before filming had started she commented, "Are you ready for your life to change" to Jo Jung Suk and Kang Haneul. Gong Hyo Jin had worked with Jo Jung Suk in Don't Dare to Dream and with Kang Haneul in When the Camellia Blooms. Just like she had predicted, both the dramas were hits. Gong Hyo Jin made her debut with the 1999 film Whispering Corridors 2: Memento Mori.
More about Jo Jung Suk and Kang Haneul
Jo Jung Suk, known for his roles in popular dramas like Hospital Playlist, Don't Dare to Dream, and Oh My Ghost, is not only a talented actor but also a skilled singer. He showcased his singing abilities in Hospital Playlist. Initially, he began his career as a musical theatre actor and later made his screen debut in the successful film Architecture 101. Excitingly, he will be playing the lead role in the upcoming historical drama Captivating the King.
Kang Haneul is a talented actor who made his debut in 2007 and since has managed to leave an impression with multiple roles. While he can play a warm person with a goofy smile, he can also give a stare of death. The versatile actor shot to global fame with his roles in Scarlet Heart Ryeo and When the Camellia Blooms. He would be appearing in the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game.
